NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Mother’s Day coming up in just a couple of weeks, WalletHub released its study on 2023’s Best and Worst States for Working Moms. New Mexico ranked at spot 45 as one of the worst states for working moms.

The study ranked all 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, across 17 key metrics to determine each state’s place. The main factors in consideration were child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those metrics were then graded on a 100-point scale and weighed to determine each state’s ranking.

The top-ranking state for working moms is Massachusetts, and at the bottom of the ranking is Louisiana. Bordering New Mexico is Oklahoma, in spot 44, and Idaho, in spot 46.

Best States for Working Moms

No. 1 – Massachusetts

No. 2 – Rhode Island

No. 3 – Connecticut

No. 4 – District of Columbia

No. 5 – Wisconsin

No. 6 – Minnesota

No. 7 – Vermont

No. 8 – New Jersey

No. 9 – Maine

No. 10 – Delaware

Worst States for Working Moms