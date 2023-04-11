NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A recent WalletHub study ranks the best and worst states for children’s health care. New Mexico lands in the bottom ten states for children’s health care, in spot 42.

The study ranks all 50 states along with Washington D.C. using 33 key indicators. Some of the factors used in the ranking include “share of children aged 0 to 17 in excellent or very good health” and “pediatricians and family doctors per capita.” The three key factors used to determine the ranking are “kids’ health and access to health care,” “kids’ nutrition, physical activity, and obesity,” and “kids’ oral health.”

A few of the other factors considered include the percentage of uninsured children, infant-death rate, percentage of overweight children, and percentage of children with unaffordable medical bills. New Mexico scores particularly low, in spot 48, in the percentage of children with excellent/very good health category.

Best States for Children’s Health

Massachusetts (1)

District of Columbia (2)

Rhode Island (3)

Vermont (4)

Hawaii (5)

New York (6)

Maryland (7)

New Jersey (8)

Oregon (9)

Minnesota (10)

Worst States for Children’s Health