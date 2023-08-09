NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub has released its list of “2023’s States with the Most Underprivileged Children.” New Mexico ranked quite poorly in the study, coming in at spot No. 3 as one of the states with the most underprivileged children.

The study ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia using 26 key indicators. Some of the factors in consideration were the number of children in foster care, the percentage of children in households with below-poverty income, and the infant mortality rate.

New Mexico scored particularly low for its child food insecurity rate, coming in at spot No. 2, just below Louisiana. The state was also brought down by its scores for the percentage of kids in households with below-poverty income and the number of children in single-parent families.

According to WalletHub, the state with the most underprivileged children is Alaska, and the state with the least underprivileged children is New Jersey. Next to New Mexico in the study is Mississippi, in spot No. 2, and West Virginia, in spot No. 4.

States with the Most Underprivileged Children