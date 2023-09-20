NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub has released its study of “2023’s Most and Least Diverse States in America.” New Mexico came in at spot number six as one of the most diverse states in the U.S.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states across six key diversity categories. Factors in consideration included socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, and more.

According to the study, California is the most diverse state, and West Virginia is the least diverse state. Next to New Mexico in the ranking is Florida, in spot number five, and Nevada, in spot number seven.

2023’s Most Diverse States

California Texas Hawaii New Jersey Florida New Mexico Nevada New York Maryland Arizona

New Mexico ranked as the most diverse in the following categories: