NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its study on 2023’s Most and Least Independent States. New Mexico ranked in spot No. 41 out of 50 as one of the least independent states.

The study ranked all 50 states based on 39 key indicators. Some of the categories included consumer finances, the job market, and international trade.

According to the ranking, Utah is the most independent state, and Louisiana is the least independent state. Surrounding New Mexico in the ranking is Michigan, in spot No. 40, and Tennessee, in spot No. 42.

New Mexico ranked low in several categories: employer-based retirement access and participation, median household income, federally dependent states, percent of households receiving public assistance and SNAP food stamps, and percent of adult drug users.

2023’s Most Independent States