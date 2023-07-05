NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its ranking of 2023’s most and least energy-expensive states. The study fared well for New Mexico; the state ranked as the least energy-expensive state, only followed in fewer energy expenses by the District of Columbia.

The study ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on their monthly energy bills. Bills for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil were considered in the study.

Most Energy-expensive States

Wyoming – $845 average monthly energy cost

North Dakota – $645 average monthly energy cost

Alaska – $613 average monthly energy cost

Connecticut – $593 average monthly energy cost

Massachusetts – $598 average monthly energy cost

Oklahoma – $583 average monthly energy cost

Vermont – $567 average monthly energy cost

Iowa – $552 average monthly energy cost

New Hampshire – $551 average monthly energy cost

Indiana – $545 average monthly energy cost

Least Energy-expensive States