NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its ranking of 2023’s most and least energy-expensive states. The study fared well for New Mexico; the state ranked as the least energy-expensive state, only followed in fewer energy expenses by the District of Columbia.
The study ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on their monthly energy bills. Bills for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil were considered in the study.
Source: WalletHub
Most Energy-expensive States
- Wyoming – $845 average monthly energy cost
- North Dakota – $645 average monthly energy cost
- Alaska – $613 average monthly energy cost
- Connecticut – $593 average monthly energy cost
- Massachusetts – $598 average monthly energy cost
- Oklahoma – $583 average monthly energy cost
- Vermont – $567 average monthly energy cost
- Iowa – $552 average monthly energy cost
- New Hampshire – $551 average monthly energy cost
- Indiana – $545 average monthly energy cost
Least Energy-expensive States
- Nevada – $421 average monthly energy cost
- Louisiana – $420 average monthly energy cost
- Arizona – $416 average monthly energy cost
- Florida – $415 average monthly energy cost
- California – $408 average monthly energy cost
- Kansas – $384 average monthly energy cost
- Nebraska – $384 average monthly energy cost
- Texas – $378 average monthly energy cost
- New Mexico – $373 average monthly energy cost
- District of Columbia – $274 average monthly energy cost