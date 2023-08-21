NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub has released its study on “2023’s Best and Worst States for Women’s Equality.” In the ranking, New Mexico came in at spot No. 9 out of 50 as one of the best states for women’s equality this year.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 17 key indicators to determine the ranking. Factors in consideration included the income gap between women and men, the executive positions gap, the political representation gap, and more.

In the ranking, Hawaii came in as the best state for women’s equality, and Utah came in as the worst state for women’s equality. Next to New Mexico is New York, placed at spot No. 8, and Nevada, placed at spot No. 10.

Top States for Women’s Equality in 2023