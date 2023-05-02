NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – National Nurse’s Week is coming up from May 6 through May 12. WalletHub has released its study on 2023’s Best and Worst States for Nurses just in time. New Mexico came in with a high ranking at spot No. 3.

WalletHub analyzed all 50 states to determine which are the best and worst places for nurses. The states were compared across 20 key metrics, including nursing job openings per capita, annual nursing salary, and healthcare facilities per capita.

Maine ranked just above New Mexico, in spot No. 2, and Oregon just below, in spot No. 4. The best state for nurses, according to WalletHub, is Washington and the worst is Hawaii.

Best Places to Work as a Nurse

No. 1 – Washington

No 2. – Maine

No. 3 – New Mexico

No. 4 – Oregon

No. 5 – New Hampshire

No. 6 – Minnesota

No. 7 – Montana

No. 8 – Arizona

No. 9 – Texas

No. 10 – Wyoming

Worst Places to Work as a Nurse