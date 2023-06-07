NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its study on 2023’s best states for racial equality in civic engagement. New Mexico ranked No. 2 on the list that compared 48 states and the District of Columbia.

WalletHub used five key metrics to determine to determine the list: Share of single-parent households, share of adult population on parole, share of veterans, volunteer rate, voter0turnout rate.

The top five states on the list:

Arizona

New Mexico

Maryland

Maine

Delaware

The bottom five states on the list: