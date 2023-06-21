NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the labor force participation rate throughout the United States is still below its pre-pandemic levels. In WalletHub’s recent ranking, New Mexico falls particularly short in spot No. 4 as a state where employers are struggling the most to hire.

WalletHub ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for the latest month and for the last 12 months. According to the study, Alaska is the state struggling the most to hire and New York is struggling the least.

States Struggling the Most to Hire in 2023