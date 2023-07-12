NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub released its study on 2023’s States with the Most At-Risk Youth, and New Mexico ranked in the top five. According to the study, New Mexico has some of the most at-risk young Americans, falling just below Alabama.

The study compared all 50 states across 15 key indicators to determine the ranking. Some of the factors in consideration were the share of disconnected youth, labor force participation, and youth poverty rate.

Whereas New Mexico’s health score ranked in spot No. 27 out of 50, the factor that dropped the state’s score was the education and employment placement at spot No. 3. Other factors that lowered the state’s score were the percentage of disconnected youth and the percent of youth without a high school diploma.

States With the Most At-Risk Youth