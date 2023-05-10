TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Yelp recently released its 2023 list of the top ten places for a one-of-a-kind lodging experience, and a New Mexico hotel made the list. Hotel Luna Mystica in El Prado made the top ten with its vintage trailer hotel and campground.

Hotel Luna Mystica boats a variety of unique trailers to stay in – each one even has its own name (Ralphie, Yogi, Frida, etc.). The hotel is nestled near Taos Mesa Brewing, the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, and the Stagecoach Hot Springs, providing impressive walkability to the surrounding areas for visitors.

Alongside the trailer hotel, the campsite offers space for visitors to bring their own RV to stay in. On the property are over 12 acres of mesa, 20 vintage trailers, and 60 campsites.

To learn more about Hotel Luna Mystica, click here. To see the other stays that made Yelp’s list, click here.