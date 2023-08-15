NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its ranking of “2023’s Best and Worst Community Colleges.” Two New Mexico community colleges ranked in the top 15: Santa Fe Community College and Central New Mexico Community College.
The study ranked over 600 community colleges throughout the United States to determine which are the best. The Santa Fe school came in at spot No. 12 and CNM came in at spot No. 13.
According to WalletHub, the best community college in the U.S. is the State Technical College of Missouri. The colleges were compared across 19 key indicators, including the cost of in-state tuition, graduation rate, and student-to-faculty ratio.
Top 20 Community Colleges
- State Technical College of Missouri – Missouri
- Manhattan Area Technical College – Kansas
- Northwest Iowa Community College – Iowa
- Mt. Hood Community College – Oregon
- Alexandria Technical & Community College – Minnesota
- College of San Mateo – California
- Clackamas Community College – Oregon
- Manchester Community College – Connecticut
- Asnuntuck Community College – Connecticut
- Montgomery College – Maryland
- Mitchell Technical College – South Dakota
- Santa Fe Community College – New Mexico
- Central New Mexico Community College – New Mexico
- Howard Community College – Maryland
- Pasadena City College – California
- San Juan College – New Mexico
- St. Cloud Technical and Community College – Minnesota
- Pratt Community College – Kansas
- Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture – Nebraska
- Three Rivers Community College – Connecticut