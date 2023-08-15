NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its ranking of “2023’s Best and Worst Community Colleges.” Two New Mexico community colleges ranked in the top 15: Santa Fe Community College and Central New Mexico Community College.

The study ranked over 600 community colleges throughout the United States to determine which are the best. The Santa Fe school came in at spot No. 12 and CNM came in at spot No. 13.

According to WalletHub, the best community college in the U.S. is the State Technical College of Missouri. The colleges were compared across 19 key indicators, including the cost of in-state tuition, graduation rate, and student-to-faculty ratio.

Top 20 Community Colleges