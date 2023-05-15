NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Each year the World Beer Cup presents awards for the best beers around the world. Four New Mexico breweries won awards in this year’s cup, including Quarter Celtic Brewpub, Starr Brothers Brewing Co., Canteen Brewhouse, and Ex Novo Brewing Co.

Awards were given in over 100 different categories as gold, silver, and bronze placements – representing first, second, and third places. The cup is organized each year by the Brewers Association and was developed in 1996 “to celebrate the art and science of brewing.”

2023’s New Mexico Winners

Quarter Celtic Brewpub Winning Beer: Capri-derhosen Award: Gold Beer Style: German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Rotbier

Starr Brothers Brewing Co. Winning Beer: Lampshade Porter Award: Silver Beer Style: Strong Porter

Canteen Brewhouse Winning Beer: Work of Heart Award: Silver Beer Style: Sweet Stout or Cream Stout

Ex Novo Brewing Co. Winning Beer: V for Vienna Award: Bronze Beer Style: Vienna-Style Lager



The award placements represent the following qualities, according to worldbeercup.org:

Gold: “A world-class beer that accurately exemplifies the specified style, displaying the proper balance of taste, aroma, and appearance.”

Silver: “An excellent beer that may vary slightly from style parameters while maintaining close adherence to the style and displaying excellent taste, aroma, and appearance.”

Bronze: “A fine example of the style that may vary slightly from style parameters and/or have minor defects in taste, aroma, or appearance.”