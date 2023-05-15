NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Each year the World Beer Cup presents awards for the best beers around the world. Four New Mexico breweries won awards in this year’s cup, including Quarter Celtic Brewpub, Starr Brothers Brewing Co., Canteen Brewhouse, and Ex Novo Brewing Co.
Awards were given in over 100 different categories as gold, silver, and bronze placements – representing first, second, and third places. The cup is organized each year by the Brewers Association and was developed in 1996 “to celebrate the art and science of brewing.”
2023’s New Mexico Winners
- Quarter Celtic Brewpub
- Winning Beer: Capri-derhosen
- Award: Gold
- Beer Style: German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Rotbier
- Starr Brothers Brewing Co.
- Winning Beer: Lampshade Porter
- Award: Silver
- Beer Style: Strong Porter
- Canteen Brewhouse
- Winning Beer: Work of Heart
- Award: Silver
- Beer Style: Sweet Stout or Cream Stout
- Ex Novo Brewing Co.
- Winning Beer: V for Vienna
- Award: Bronze
- Beer Style: Vienna-Style Lager
The award placements represent the following qualities, according to worldbeercup.org:
- Gold: “A world-class beer that accurately exemplifies the specified style, displaying the proper balance of taste, aroma, and appearance.”
- Silver: “An excellent beer that may vary slightly from style parameters while maintaining close adherence to the style and displaying excellent taste, aroma, and appearance.”
- Bronze: “A fine example of the style that may vary slightly from style parameters and/or have minor defects in taste, aroma, or appearance.”
Evaluating beer happens on many levels. On a professional level, beer evaluation is a form of peer review. The results are public, so consumers can learn what beers meet a high level of quality and what beers exemplify certain styles as interpreted by the judges. When industry professionals acknowledge the excellence in products from around the market, the consumer can be sure that those products are the finest available.Chris Williams, Competition Director