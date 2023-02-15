NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A recent WalletHub study ranks all of the states in the U.S. from most to least educated. New Mexico currently sits low on the list at No. 42.

The low number of high-school diploma holders in New Mexico is one of the main factors that brought the state’s ranking down. New Mexico is bordered by Texas at No. 41 and Kentucky at No. 43.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 18 metrics including school quality, achievement gaps between genders and races, and percentage of associate’s degree holders. Other factors included in consideration were educational attainment, quality of education, average university quality, percentage of bachelor’s degree holders, percentage of professional degree holders, and percentage of high-school diploma holders.

Top 10 Most Educated States