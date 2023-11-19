(STACKER) – Documentaries and other shows that observe reality and history continue to fill Netflix’s list of the most-watched television shows of the past week. Crimes, scandals, and feuds are still very much of public interest, but one animated show stands out from the other list entries as pure fantasy.

Making a splash is “Blue Eye Samurai,” an adult animated series co-created by Michael Green (“Logan,” “Blade Runner 2049”) and Amber Noizumi. The show follows Mizu, a multiracial samurai living in the Edo period of Japan; she is on a quest for revenge against four white men in Japan, including one who may be her father, all while hiding her gender and race. Listen for familiar voices like George Takei, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Maya Erskine, and more.

Another scandalous story is “The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend,” although this one is rooted in reality. This true crime series centers around billionaire and L’Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, who in her old age became the target of financial exploitation, primarily by her “boyfriend,” photographer François-Marie Banier. The eponymous butler, who is hardly mentioned in the documentary, is Pascal Bonnefoy. He secretly recorded conversations between Bettencourt and members of her inner circle to prove the abuse against her. It’s a troubling situation with few people to root for, if at all, but it should satiate anyone eager to learn about a political scandal outside of the United States.

That isn’t to say that the U.S. doesn’t have its fair share of scandals fit for Netflix, too. “Escaping Twin Flames” is a three-part docuseries that looks at the Twin Flames Universe based in Michigan. A product of Jeff and Shaleia Ayan, the Twin Flames Universe was a community that promised to help members find their “true love” or their “twin flame.” If that sounds suspicious to you, it shouldn’t be surprising that former members have come out with stories about being manipulated and coerced by the organization, often encouraged to break off ties with their families.

See which other series made it to Netflix‘s top 10 most-watched TV shows from Nov. 6-Nov. 12 on this list from Stacker.

#10. The Improv: 60 and Still Standing

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#9. Unicorn Academy: Chapter 1

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#8. BLUE EYE SAMURAI: Season 1

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#7. Life on Our Planet: Season 1

– Total weeks in top ten: 3

#6. The Billionaire, The Butler, and the Boyfriend: Limited Series

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#5. Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#4. Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom: Limited Series

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#3. Selling Sunset: Season 7

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#2. Escaping Twin Flames: Season 1

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#1. All the Light We Cannot See: Limited Series

– Total weeks in top ten: 2