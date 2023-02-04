(STACKER) – According to the Recording Academy, Grammys are awarded to honor excellence in the recording arts and sciences. The award, which is voted on by a body of artists and technical professionals in the recording industry, recognizes the best of the best, making it the most prestigious award in music.

The accolade isn’t given based on sales numbers or chart positions, but to some, the award should be a good indicator of what songs, artists, and albums have been the most successful over the previous year. Unfortunately, that isn’t always how it works. Ever since the first Grammy Awards took place more than six decades ago, the Recording Academy has often failed to award several popular, important, and culturally significant songs with a win.

Stacker combed through the Billboard All-Time Hot 100 Chart and, starting with #1, identified the 33 songs that topped the charts without winning any Grammys. According to Billboard, the All-Time Hot 100 songs are “ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at #1 earning the greatest value and weeks at lower spots earning the least. Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, eras are weighted differently to account for chart turnover rates during various periods.” Data was updated in January 2023.

Ranked from lowest to highest rating on the Billboard All-Time Hot 100 Chart, these songs—ranging from “Call Me” by Blondie to “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO to “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie—may not have won any Grammys, but they were all wildly successful with listeners. You might even be surprised by some of the tracks that were snubbed.

#33. ‘Whoomp! (There It Is)’ by Tag Team

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #82

– Year: 1993

#31. ‘Tik Tok’ by Ke$ha

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #68

– Year: 2009

#30. ‘Let Me Love You’ by Mario

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #58

– Year: 2004

#29. ‘Call Me’ by Blondie

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #57

– Year: 1980

#28. ‘Blurred Lines’ by Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell Williams

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #51

– Year: 2013

#27. ‘Call Me Maybe’ by Carly Rae Jepsen

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #50

– Year: 2012

#26. ‘Shadow Dancing’ by Andy Gibb

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #49

– Year: 1978

#25. ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ by The Beatles

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #48

– Year: 1964

#24. ‘It’s All in the Game’ by Tommy Edwards

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #47

– Year: 1958

#23. ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree’ by Dawn featuring Tony Orlando

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #46

– Year: 1973

#22. ‘How You Remind Me’ by Nickelback

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #45

– Year: 2001

#21. ‘Say Say Say’ by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #44

– Year: 1983

#20. ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ by Queen

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #43

– Year: 1980

#19. ‘Let’s Get It On’ by Marvin Gaye

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #41

– Year: 1973

#18. ‘Silly Love Songs’ by Wings

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #40

– Year: 1976

#17. ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ by Savage Garden

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #39

– Year: 1998

#16. ‘One Sweet Day’ by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #38

– Year: 1995

#15. ‘Tossin’ and Turnin” by Bobby Lewis

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #36

– Year: 1961

#14. ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #33

– Year: 2017

#13. ‘Too Close’ by Next

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #30

– Year: 1998

#12. ‘Just Want to Be Your Everything’ by Andy Gibb

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #29

– Year: 1977

#11. ‘Low’ by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #28

– Year: 2008

#10. ‘Le Freak’ by Chic

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #24

– Year: 1978

#9. ‘You Were Meant for Me/Foolish Games’ by Jewel

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #20

– Year: 1997

#8. ‘Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)’ by Rod Stewart

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #19

– Year: 1976

#7. ‘Endless Love’ by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #18

– Year: 1981

#6. ‘Closer’ by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #13

– Year: 2016

#5. ‘Hey Jude’ by The Beatles

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #12

– Year: 1968

#4. ‘Physical’ by Olivia Newton-John

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #10

– Year: 1981

#3. ‘Party Rock Anthem’ by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #6

– Year: 2011

#2. ‘How Do I Live’ by LeAnn Rimes

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #5

– Year: 1997

#1. ‘The Twist’ by Chubby Checker

– All-Time Hot 100 rank: #1

– Year: 1960