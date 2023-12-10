(STACKER) – With the holidays just around the corner, Netflix’s most-watched movies chart is filled with feel-good films fresh on the list. Here are some standouts.

Netflix’s latest holiday original, which debuted on Nov. 30, is giving major “Freaky Friday” vibes. “Family Switch” is a holiday comedy starring Jennifer Garner (who’s been known to body swap) and Ed Helms who play parents to Emma Myers (CC), Brady Noon (Wyatt), a baby named Miles, and their beloved dog named Pickles. In classic body swap comedy fashion, the Walker family wakes up to the greatest freakout ever—they’re trapped inside each other’s bodies. They find themselves not only trading places but navigating generational struggles with plenty of entertaining scenes. In the process, they develop a new sense of respect and understanding for one another.

Chances are that you’ve played this Nintendo classic game of Mario before—but Illumination’s 2023 adaptation of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is more heartwarming than you probably remember the video game being. The film draws on nostalgia as the titular character (voiced by Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day) ​​journey from their Brooklyn apartment to the Mushroom Kingdom. Jack Black lends his amusing voice to the villain Bowser and Anya Taylor-Joy asserts herself as a modern Princess Peach, who ditches the damsel-in-distress trope similar to movies like “Barbie,” with themes of female empowerment.

A more serious title making the rounds on Netflix is “Lucy,” a 2014 science-fiction film directed by Luc Besson. The story revolves around the titular character, played by Scarlett Johansson, who gains extraordinary cognitive abilities after a synthetic drug is implanted in her body. As Lucy’s mental capacities evolve, she embarks on a quest to unlock the full potential of her newfound powers while being pursued by those who seek to exploit her abilities.

#10. Lucy

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#9. May December

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#8. The Meg

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#7. Hunter Killer

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#6. The Secret: Dare to Dream

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#5. Best. Christmas. Ever!

– Total weeks in top ten: 3

#4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#3. The Silencing

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#2. Leo

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#1. Family Switch

– Total weeks in top ten: 1