(STACKER) – We can always count on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies list to keep us on our toes and the latest roundup is no exception. The top films of the past week showcase a variety of comedic, feel-good, and transporting features to queue up and indulge in.

“13 Going on 30” is a beloved 2004 film that harps on the tried-and-true lesson to be careful what you wish for, lest it come true. Jennifer Garner ​​stars as Jenna, a 13-year-old girl who quickly learns the implications of a birthday wish when she wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman. Trudging through adulthood with the mindset of a teenager, Jenna navigates the complexities of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Another newcomer to Netflix’s Top 10 movies list is the highly anticipated “Sly,” a brand-new documentary that explores the iconic career of Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone. The film shares the story of his rise to fame along with his career highlights while providing an intimate look at his younger days, even going into detail about the early trauma and fraught family life that perhaps propelled him into seeking movies as a refuge. It also revisits some of the most painful moments in his life, including the loss of his son, Sage, who played Rocky Jr. in his father’s boxing sequel “Rocky V.”

Another Netflix original that’s riveting subscribers is “The Killer,” the newest thriller from director David Fincher. Michael Fassbender stars as the protagonist assassin sent on a mission in Paris. The audience never learns the killer’s name, and when his hit goes wrong, those who hired him send others to clean up his mess and take him out. The killer now finds himself entangled in a web of danger, battling not only his employers but also his inner demons. Fincher’s adaptation is based on the graphic novel by Alexis “Matz” Nolent and Luc Jacamon. It has grit, intrigue, and an unpredictable storyline that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Find out how all these films rank on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Nov. 6-Nov. 12.

#10. Legion

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#9. Sly

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#8. The Impossible

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#7. Insidious: The Red Door

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#6. 13 Going on 30

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#5. No Hard Feelings

– Total weeks in top ten: 4

#4. Locked In

– Total weeks in top ten: 1

#3. Minions

– Total weeks in top ten: 3

#2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

– Total weeks in top ten: 2

#1. The Killer

– Total weeks in top ten: 1