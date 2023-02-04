(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 1990 to 1999.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Gabrielle

Gabrielle is a name of French origin meaning “God is my strength”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 414

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#301 most common name, -86.2% compared to the 90s)

#49. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 419

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#262 (tie) most common name, -82.8% compared to the 90s)

#48. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 426

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#505 (tie) most common name, -94.4% compared to the 90s)

#47. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 450

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#262 (tie) most common name, -84.0% compared to the 90s)

#46. Monique

Monique is a name of French origin meaning “advisor”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 455

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#439 (tie) most common name, -93.0% compared to the 90s)

#45. Desiree

Desiree is a name of French origin meaning “desired”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 456

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#418 (tie) most common name, -92.3% compared to the 90s)

#44. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#317 (tie) most common name, -88.3% compared to the 90s)

#43. Destiny

Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 467

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#82 (tie) most common name, -56.7% compared to the 90s)

#42. Chelsea

Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 484

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#532 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 90s)

#41. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 488

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#49 most common name, -41.2% compared to the 90s)

#40. Cassandra

Cassandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “one who shines and excels over man”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 488

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#551 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 90s)

#39. Shelby

Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 500

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#206 (tie) most common name, -82.4% compared to the 90s)

#38. Miranda

Miranda is a name of Latin origin meaning “to be wondered at”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 500

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 126 (#133 most common name, -74.8% compared to the 90s)

#37. Alicia

Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 514

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#138 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)

#36. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 517

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#225 (tie) most common name, -84.1% compared to the 90s)

#35. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 551

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#446 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 90s)

#34. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 555

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#67 most common name, -59.3% compared to the 90s)

#33. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 578

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#182 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)

#32. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 597

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#116 (tie) most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)

#31. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 600

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#252 (tie) most common name, -87.5% compared to the 90s)

#30. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 606

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#174 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)

#29. Angelica

Angelica is a name of Latin origin meaning “angel”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 610

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#182 most common name, -83.6% compared to the 90s)

#28. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 610

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 224 (#68 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 90s)

#27. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 635

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#89 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)

#26. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 658

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#262 (tie) most common name, -89.1% compared to the 90s)

#25. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 678

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#97 most common name, -73.6% compared to the 90s)

#24. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 678

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 248 (#57 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)

#23. Marissa

Marissa is a name of Latin origin meaning “of the sea”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 680

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#256 most common name, -89.1% compared to the 90s)

#22. Vanessa

Vanessa is a name of Greek origin meaning “butterfly”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 713

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 84 (#219 (tie) most common name, -88.2% compared to the 90s)

#21. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 715

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 227 (#66 most common name, -68.3% compared to the 90s)

#20. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 737

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#184 (tie) most common name, -86.6% compared to the 90s)

#19. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 744

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#262 (tie) most common name, -90.3% compared to the 90s)

#18. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 749

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#206 (tie) most common name, -88.3% compared to the 90s)

#17. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 776

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#7 most common name, -18.0% compared to the 90s)

#16. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 786

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 410 (#20 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 90s)

#15. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 814

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 180 (#95 most common name, -77.9% compared to the 90s)

#14. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 817

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#60 most common name, -70.7% compared to the 90s)

#13. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 841

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#114 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)

#12. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 864

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#243 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 90s)

#11. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 878

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#39 (tie) most common name, -64.6% compared to the 90s)

#10. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 920

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#48 most common name, -68.7% compared to the 90s)

#9. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 960

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#240 (tie) most common name, -91.9% compared to the 90s)

#8. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 972

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#240 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)

#7. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,009

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#30 most common name, -65.4% compared to the 90s)

#6. Mariah

Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,019

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 233 (#61 (tie) most common name, -77.1% compared to the 90s)

#5. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,116

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#71 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 90s)

#4. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,408

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#377 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 90s)

#3. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,532

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#39 (tie) most common name, -79.7% compared to the 90s)

#2. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,665

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#237 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 90s)

#1. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,908

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#86 (tie) most common name, -89.8% compared to the 90s)