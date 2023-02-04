(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 1990 to 1999.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Gabrielle
Gabrielle is a name of French origin meaning “God is my strength”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 414
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#301 most common name, -86.2% compared to the 90s)
#49. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 419
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#262 (tie) most common name, -82.8% compared to the 90s)
#48. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 426
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#505 (tie) most common name, -94.4% compared to the 90s)
#47. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 450
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#262 (tie) most common name, -84.0% compared to the 90s)
#46. Monique
Monique is a name of French origin meaning “advisor”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 455
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#439 (tie) most common name, -93.0% compared to the 90s)
#45. Desiree
Desiree is a name of French origin meaning “desired”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 456
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#418 (tie) most common name, -92.3% compared to the 90s)
#44. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#317 (tie) most common name, -88.3% compared to the 90s)
#43. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 467
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#82 (tie) most common name, -56.7% compared to the 90s)
#42. Chelsea
Chelsea is a name of English origin meaning “port for chalk”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 484
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#532 (tie) most common name, -95.7% compared to the 90s)
#41. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 488
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#49 most common name, -41.2% compared to the 90s)
#40. Cassandra
Cassandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “one who shines and excels over man”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 488
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#551 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 90s)
#39. Shelby
Shelby is a name of Norse origin meaning “willow”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 500
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#206 (tie) most common name, -82.4% compared to the 90s)
#38. Miranda
Miranda is a name of Latin origin meaning “to be wondered at”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 500
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 126 (#133 most common name, -74.8% compared to the 90s)
#37. Alicia
Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 514
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#138 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)
#36. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 517
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#225 (tie) most common name, -84.1% compared to the 90s)
#35. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 551
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#446 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 90s)
#34. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 555
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#67 most common name, -59.3% compared to the 90s)
#33. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 578
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#182 most common name, -82.7% compared to the 90s)
#32. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 597
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#116 (tie) most common name, -75.9% compared to the 90s)
#31. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 600
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#252 (tie) most common name, -87.5% compared to the 90s)
#30. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 606
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#174 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 90s)
#29. Angelica
Angelica is a name of Latin origin meaning “angel”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 610
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#182 most common name, -83.6% compared to the 90s)
#28. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 610
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 224 (#68 most common name, -63.3% compared to the 90s)
#27. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 635
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#89 most common name, -69.8% compared to the 90s)
#26. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 658
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#262 (tie) most common name, -89.1% compared to the 90s)
#25. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 678
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#97 most common name, -73.6% compared to the 90s)
#24. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 678
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 248 (#57 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)
#23. Marissa
Marissa is a name of Latin origin meaning “of the sea”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 680
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#256 most common name, -89.1% compared to the 90s)
#22. Vanessa
Vanessa is a name of Greek origin meaning “butterfly”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 713
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 84 (#219 (tie) most common name, -88.2% compared to the 90s)
#21. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 715
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 227 (#66 most common name, -68.3% compared to the 90s)
#20. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 737
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#184 (tie) most common name, -86.6% compared to the 90s)
#19. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 744
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#262 (tie) most common name, -90.3% compared to the 90s)
#18. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 749
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 88 (#206 (tie) most common name, -88.3% compared to the 90s)
#17. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 776
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#7 most common name, -18.0% compared to the 90s)
#16. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 786
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 410 (#20 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 90s)
#15. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 814
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 180 (#95 most common name, -77.9% compared to the 90s)
#14. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 817
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#60 most common name, -70.7% compared to the 90s)
#13. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 841
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#114 most common name, -82.6% compared to the 90s)
#12. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 864
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#243 most common name, -91.1% compared to the 90s)
#11. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 878
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#39 (tie) most common name, -64.6% compared to the 90s)
#10. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 920
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#48 most common name, -68.7% compared to the 90s)
#9. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 960
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#240 (tie) most common name, -91.9% compared to the 90s)
#8. Brittany
Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 972
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#240 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 90s)
#7. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,009
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#30 most common name, -65.4% compared to the 90s)
#6. Mariah
Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,019
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 233 (#61 (tie) most common name, -77.1% compared to the 90s)
#5. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,116
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#71 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 90s)
#4. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,408
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#377 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 90s)
#3. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,532
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#39 (tie) most common name, -79.7% compared to the 90s)
#2. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,665
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#237 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 90s)
#1. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,908
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#86 (tie) most common name, -89.8% compared to the 90s)