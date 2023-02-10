Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 345

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#67 most common name, -34.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #55

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,360

#49. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 354

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#184 (tie) most common name, -72.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 63,401

#48. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 355

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 317 (#36 most common name, -10.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702

#47. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 368

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#243 most common name, -79.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #90

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,149

#46. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 372

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 315 (#38 most common name, -15.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467

#45. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 373

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 84 (#219 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885

#44. Angelica

Angelica is a name of Latin origin meaning “angel”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 374

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#182 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #174

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,463

#43. Trinity

Trinity is a name of Latin origin meaning “triad”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 375

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 215 (#75 (tie) most common name, -42.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,865

#42. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 383

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#174 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144

#41. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 383

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#116 (tie) most common name, -62.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206

#40. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 385

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#139 (tie) most common name, -68.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #129

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 25,333

#39. Makayla

Makayla is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 395

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 197 (#84 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,960

#38. Alicia

Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 397

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#138 most common name, -68.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #141

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,993

#37. Arianna

Arianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “most holy”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 399

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 388 (#23 most common name, -2.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #85

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,747

#36. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 408

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 740 (#6 most common name, +81.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495

#35. Faith

Faith is a name of Latin origin meaning “confidence” or “trust”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 422

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#51 most common name, -33.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,759

#34. Ariana

Ariana is a name of Italian origin meaning “most holy”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 427

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 350 (#29 most common name, -18.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #84

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,905

#33. Marissa

Marissa is a name of Latin origin meaning “of the sea”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 442

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#256 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #102

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,991

#32. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 443

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#97 most common name, -59.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972

#31. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 468

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 224 (#68 most common name, -52.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,059

#30. Maria

Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 469

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#89 most common name, -59.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,918

#29. Gabriella

Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 469

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#31 most common name, -26.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,325

#28. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 472

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#237 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630

#27. Aaliyah

Aaliyah is an Arabic name meaning “high” and “exalted”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 474

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 517 (#11 most common name, +9.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #89

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,282

#26. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 480

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 449 (#15 most common name, -6.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

#25. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 484

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 180 (#95 most common name, -62.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317

#24. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 500

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 395 (#22 most common name, -21.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963

#23. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 510

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#71 most common name, -56.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411

#22. Angelina

Angelina is a name of Greek origin meaning “angel or messenger”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 515

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#115 most common name, -71.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #75

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 42,676

#21. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 548

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#30 most common name, -36.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924

#20. Nevaeh

Nevaeh is a name of American origin, Nevaeh is “heaven” spelled backwards.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 585

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 543 (#10 most common name, -7.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #85

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,944

#19. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 601

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 862 (#5 most common name, +43.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018

#18. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 610

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,215 (#1 most common name, +99.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222

#17. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 613

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#49 most common name, -53.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720

#16. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 638

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 898 (#4 most common name, +40.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305

#15. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 658

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 410 (#20 most common name, -37.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457

#14. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 668

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 613 (#8 most common name, -8.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882

#13. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 687

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 248 (#57 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723

#12. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 689

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#60 most common name, -65.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768

#11. Mariah

Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 698

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 233 (#61 (tie) most common name, -66.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #92

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 35,614

#10. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 722

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,058 (#3 most common name, +46.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475

#9. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 733

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 227 (#66 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029

#8. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 776

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#39 (tie) most common name, -59.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281

#7. Destiny

Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 828

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#82 (tie) most common name, -75.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782

#6. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 830

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#86 (tie) most common name, -76.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014

#5. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 854

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 488 (#12 most common name, -42.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172

#4. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 967

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#7 most common name, -34.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714

#3. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 997

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,107 (#2 most common name, +11.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534

#2. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,035

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#39 (tie) most common name, -70.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801

#1. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,146

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#48 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469