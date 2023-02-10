Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 345
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#67 most common name, -34.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,360
#49. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 354
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#184 (tie) most common name, -72.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 63,401
#48. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 355
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 317 (#36 most common name, -10.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
#47. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 368
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#243 most common name, -79.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #90
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,149
#46. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 372
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 315 (#38 most common name, -15.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
#45. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 373
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 84 (#219 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
#44. Angelica
Angelica is a name of Latin origin meaning “angel”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 374
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 100 (#182 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #174
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,463
#43. Trinity
Trinity is a name of Latin origin meaning “triad”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 375
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 215 (#75 (tie) most common name, -42.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,865
#42. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 383
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#174 most common name, -73.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
#41. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 383
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#116 (tie) most common name, -62.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206
#40. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 385
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#139 (tie) most common name, -68.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #129
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 25,333
#39. Makayla
Makayla is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 395
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 197 (#84 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,960
#38. Alicia
Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 397
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#138 most common name, -68.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #141
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,993
#37. Arianna
Arianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “most holy”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 399
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 388 (#23 most common name, -2.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #85
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,747
#36. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 408
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 740 (#6 most common name, +81.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
#35. Faith
Faith is a name of Latin origin meaning “confidence” or “trust”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 422
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 279 (#51 most common name, -33.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #53
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,759
#34. Ariana
Ariana is a name of Italian origin meaning “most holy”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 427
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 350 (#29 most common name, -18.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #84
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,905
#33. Marissa
Marissa is a name of Latin origin meaning “of the sea”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 442
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#256 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #102
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,991
#32. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 443
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#97 most common name, -59.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
#31. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 468
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 224 (#68 most common name, -52.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,059
#30. Maria
Maria is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “sea of bitterness”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 469
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#89 most common name, -59.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,918
#29. Gabriella
Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 469
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 344 (#31 most common name, -26.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,325
#28. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 472
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#237 most common name, -83.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
#27. Aaliyah
Aaliyah is an Arabic name meaning “high” and “exalted”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 474
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 517 (#11 most common name, +9.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #89
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,282
#26. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 480
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 449 (#15 most common name, -6.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
#25. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 484
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 180 (#95 most common name, -62.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
#24. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 500
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 395 (#22 most common name, -21.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
#23. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 510
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 221 (#71 most common name, -56.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
#22. Angelina
Angelina is a name of Greek origin meaning “angel or messenger”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 515
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#115 most common name, -71.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #75
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 42,676
#21. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 548
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#30 most common name, -36.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
#20. Nevaeh
Nevaeh is a name of American origin, Nevaeh is “heaven” spelled backwards.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 585
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 543 (#10 most common name, -7.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #85
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,944
#19. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 601
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 862 (#5 most common name, +43.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
#18. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 610
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,215 (#1 most common name, +99.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
#17. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 613
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#49 most common name, -53.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720
#16. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 638
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 898 (#4 most common name, +40.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
#15. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 658
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 410 (#20 most common name, -37.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
#14. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 668
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 613 (#8 most common name, -8.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
#13. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 687
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 248 (#57 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
#12. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 689
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#60 most common name, -65.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
#11. Mariah
Mariah is a name of Latin origin meaning “the Lord is my teacher”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 698
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 233 (#61 (tie) most common name, -66.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #92
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 35,614
#10. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 722
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,058 (#3 most common name, +46.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475
#9. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 733
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 227 (#66 most common name, -69.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029
#8. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 776
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#39 (tie) most common name, -59.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
#7. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 828
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 202 (#82 (tie) most common name, -75.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782
#6. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 830
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#86 (tie) most common name, -76.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
#5. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 854
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 488 (#12 most common name, -42.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
#4. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 967
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#7 most common name, -34.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
#3. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 997
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,107 (#2 most common name, +11.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
#2. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,035
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#39 (tie) most common name, -70.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
#1. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,146
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#48 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469