Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 606
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 622 (#30 most common name, +2.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
#49. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 617
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 565 (#36 most common name, -8.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
#48. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 653
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 153 (#158 (tie) most common name, -76.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,787
#47. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 663
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#164 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920
#46. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 675
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#85 most common name, -57.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
#45. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 686
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#124 (tie) most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
#44. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 690
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -47.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
#43. Luis
Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 690
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#51 most common name, -35.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 64,540
#42. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 725
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 629 (#29 most common name, -13.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
#41. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 725
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 469 (#47 most common name, -35.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
#40. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 729
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#74 (tie) most common name, -55.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
#39. Carlos
Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 736
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 432 (#55 (tie) most common name, -41.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,012
#38. Dominic
Dominic is a name of Latin origin meaning “belonging to the lord”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 736
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 514 (#43 most common name, -30.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #136
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 25,548
#37. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 751
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 460 (#50 most common name, -38.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
#36. Jesus
Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 779
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#57 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #79
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,848
#35. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 798
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 (tie) most common name, -14.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #97
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,231
#34. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 803
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#181 (tie) most common name, -82.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
#33. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 804
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 733 (#16 most common name, -8.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #104
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 36,481
#32. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 805
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -54.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,75
#31. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 823
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 560 (#37 most common name, -32.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
#30. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 832
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#33 most common name, -28.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #92
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 41,827
#29. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 852
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#83 most common name, -66.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
#28. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 872
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 234 (#107 most common name, -73.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
#27. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 879
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#209 (tie) most common name, -86.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
#26. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 883
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -37.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
#25. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 896
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 745 (#15 most common name, -16.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
#24. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 956
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#202 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
#23. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 963
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 830 (#9 most common name, -13.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #72
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 54,783
#22. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,048
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
#21. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,100
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#62 most common name, -63.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
#20. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,115
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#83 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
#19. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,119
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#71 most common name, -70.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
#18. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,150
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 445 (#53 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
#17. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,182
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 575 (#35 most common name, -51.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861
#16. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,199
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 269 (#90 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
#15. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,222
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 686 (#23 most common name, -43.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
#14. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,244
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#67 most common name, -70.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
#13. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,266
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#94 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
#12. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,482
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 438 (#54 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
#11. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,535
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 (tie) most common name, -55.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
#10. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,554
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -64.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
#9. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,598
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#22 most common name, -56.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
#8. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,620
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#77 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
#7. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,708
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 728 (#17 most common name, -57.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
#6. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,908
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 982 (#4 most common name, -48.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
#5. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,920
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#8 most common name, -54.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
#4. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,097
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 700 (#21 most common name, -66.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
#3. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,202
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 642 (#28 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
#2. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,465
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#13 most common name, -69.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,541
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 931 (#5 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360