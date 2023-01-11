Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

#50. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 606

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 622 (#30 most common name, +2.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912

#49. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 617

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 565 (#36 most common name, -8.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062

#48. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 653

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 153 (#158 (tie) most common name, -76.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 77,787

#47. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 663

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#164 (tie) most common name, -77.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 92,920

#46. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 675

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#85 most common name, -57.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603

#45. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 686

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#124 (tie) most common name, -72.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861

#44. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 690

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -47.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890

#43. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 690

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#51 most common name, -35.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 64,540

#42. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 725

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 629 (#29 most common name, -13.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562

#41. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 725

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 469 (#47 most common name, -35.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309

#40. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 729

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#74 (tie) most common name, -55.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120

#39. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 736

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 432 (#55 (tie) most common name, -41.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,012

#38. Dominic

Dominic is a name of Latin origin meaning “belonging to the lord”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 736

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 514 (#43 most common name, -30.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #136

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 25,548

#37. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 751

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 460 (#50 most common name, -38.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036

#36. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 779

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#57 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #79

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,848

#35. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 798

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 (tie) most common name, -14.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #97

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,231

#34. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 803

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 138 (#181 (tie) most common name, -82.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

#33. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 804

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 733 (#16 most common name, -8.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #104

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 36,481

#32. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 805

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -54.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,75

#31. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 823

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 560 (#37 most common name, -32.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733

#30. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 832

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#33 most common name, -28.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #92

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 41,827

#29. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 852

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#83 most common name, -66.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195

#28. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 872

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 234 (#107 most common name, -73.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220

#27. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 879

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#209 (tie) most common name, -86.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

#26. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 883

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -37.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802

#25. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 896

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 745 (#15 most common name, -16.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922

#24. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 956

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 127 (#202 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198

#23. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 963

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 830 (#9 most common name, -13.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 54,783

#22. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,048

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

#21. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,100

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#62 most common name, -63.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101

#20. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,115

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#83 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268

#19. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,119

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#71 most common name, -70.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

#18. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,150

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 445 (#53 most common name, -61.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464

#17. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,182

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 575 (#35 most common name, -51.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861

#16. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,199

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 269 (#90 most common name, -77.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292

#15. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,222

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 686 (#23 most common name, -43.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926

#14. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,244

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#67 most common name, -70.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430

#13. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,266

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#94 most common name, -79.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108

#12. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,482

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 438 (#54 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206

#11. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,535

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 (tie) most common name, -55.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651

#10. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,554

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -64.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884

#9. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,598

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#22 most common name, -56.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192

#8. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,620

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#77 most common name, -80.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#7. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,708

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 728 (#17 most common name, -57.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#6. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,908

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 982 (#4 most common name, -48.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#5. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,920

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#8 most common name, -54.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291

#4. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,097

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 700 (#21 most common name, -66.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639

#3. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,202

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 642 (#28 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231

#2. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,465

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#13 most common name, -69.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,541

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 931 (#5 most common name, -63.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360