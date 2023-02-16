Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Santiago
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 606
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 719 (#18 most common name, +18.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #215
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,334
#49. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 630
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#62 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
#48. Jeremiah
Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “appointed by God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 637
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 685 (#24 most common name, +7.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #78
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 55,605
#47. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 641
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#94 most common name, -59.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962
#46. Nathaniel
Nathaniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 644
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 381 (#64 most common name, -40.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,249
#45. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 659
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 789 (#12 most common name, +19.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014
#44. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 673
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#67 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624
#43. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 677
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#83 most common name, -57.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737
#42. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 689
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 most common name, -32.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 86,927
#41. Antonio
Antonio is a name of Spanish origin meaning “priceless one”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 692
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#73 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #91
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,124
#40. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 696
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -21.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328
#39. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 728
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 460 (#50 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384
#38. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 738
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 565 (#36 most common name, -23.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
#37. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 753
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 629 (#29 most common name, -16.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
#36. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 760
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 745 (#15 most common name, -2.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
#35. Xavier
Xavier is a name of Spanish origin meaning “bright”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 765
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 596 (#32 most common name, -22.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #81
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 52,434
#34. Josiah
Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 788
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 885 (#6 most common name, +12.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #120
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 33,172
#33. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 792
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 269 (#90 most common name, -66.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
#32. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 794
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -54.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,688
#31. Luis
Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 801
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#51 most common name, -44.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 74,174
#30. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 802
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 469 (#47 most common name, -41.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
#29. Dominic
Dominic is a name of Latin origin meaning “belonging to the lord”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 811
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 514 (#43 most common name, -36.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #89
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,091
#28. Carlos
Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 817
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 432 (#55 (tie) most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 62,987
#27. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 822
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#71 most common name, -59.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
#26. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 845
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 686 (#23 most common name, -18.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
#25. Jesus
Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 896
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#57 most common name, -53.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #72
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,152
#24. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 901
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 445 (#53 most common name, -50.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787
#23. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 920
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 438 (#54 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
#22. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 925
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 750 (#14 most common name, -18.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #74
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 60,324
#21. Diego
Diego is a name of Spanish origin meaning “supplanter”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 928
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 446 (#52 most common name, -51.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #77
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 55,867
#20. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 949
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#77 most common name, -66.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964
#19. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 963
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#33 most common name, -38.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,022
#18. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 976
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 588 (#34 most common name, -39.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,142
#17. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 990
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#1 most common name, +28.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
#16. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,054
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 (tie) most common name, -35.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705
#15. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,076
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -49.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
#14. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,110
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 801 (#11 most common name, -27.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
#13. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,195
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 (tie) most common name, -43.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
#12. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,217
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#22 most common name, -42.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
#11. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,241
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 575 (#35 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560
#10. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,260
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 642 (#28 most common name, -49.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
#9. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,268
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,146 (#2 most common name, -9.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
#8. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,336
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 728 (#17 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
#7. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,370
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 700 (#21 most common name, -48.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
#6. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,407
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 830 (#9 most common name, -41.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
#5. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,440
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#8 most common name, -39.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785
#4. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,508
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 931 (#5 most common name, -38.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
#3. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,647
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 733 (#16 most common name, -55.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745
#2. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,740
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 982 (#4 most common name, -43.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911
#1. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
New Mexico
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,753
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#13 most common name, -56.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972