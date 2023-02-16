Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Santiago

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 606

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 719 (#18 most common name, +18.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #215

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,334

#49. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 630

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#62 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966

#48. Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “appointed by God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 637

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 685 (#24 most common name, +7.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #78

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 55,605

#47. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 641

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 260 (#94 most common name, -59.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962

#46. Nathaniel

Nathaniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 644

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 381 (#64 most common name, -40.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,249

#45. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 659

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 789 (#12 most common name, +19.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,014

#44. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 673

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 362 (#67 most common name, -46.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624

#43. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 677

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#83 most common name, -57.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,737

#42. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 689

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 most common name, -32.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 86,927

#41. Antonio

Antonio is a name of Spanish origin meaning “priceless one”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 692

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 329 (#73 most common name, -52.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #91

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,124

#40. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 696

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -21.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328

#39. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 728

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 460 (#50 most common name, -36.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384

#38. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 738

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 565 (#36 most common name, -23.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093

#37. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 753

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 629 (#29 most common name, -16.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500

#36. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 760

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 745 (#15 most common name, -2.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788

#35. Xavier

Xavier is a name of Spanish origin meaning “bright”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 765

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 596 (#32 most common name, -22.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #81

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 52,434

#34. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 788

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 885 (#6 most common name, +12.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #120

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 33,172

#33. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 792

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 269 (#90 most common name, -66.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548

#32. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 794

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 363 (#65 (tie) most common name, -54.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,688

#31. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 801

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#51 most common name, -44.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 74,174

#30. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 802

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 469 (#47 most common name, -41.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810

#29. Dominic

Dominic is a name of Latin origin meaning “belonging to the lord”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 811

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 514 (#43 most common name, -36.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #89

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,091

#28. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 817

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 432 (#55 (tie) most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 62,987

#27. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 822

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 335 (#71 most common name, -59.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582

#26. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 845

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 686 (#23 most common name, -18.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127

#25. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 896

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 419 (#57 most common name, -53.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #72

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,152

#24. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 901

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 445 (#53 most common name, -50.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787

#23. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 920

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 438 (#54 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208

#22. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 925

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 750 (#14 most common name, -18.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #74

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 60,324

#21. Diego

Diego is a name of Spanish origin meaning “supplanter”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 928

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 446 (#52 most common name, -51.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #77

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 55,867

#20. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 949

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#77 most common name, -66.2% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964

#19. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 963

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 594 (#33 most common name, -38.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,022

#18. Angel

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 976

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 588 (#34 most common name, -39.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,142

#17. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 990

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,267 (#1 most common name, +28.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446

#16. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,054

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 (tie) most common name, -35.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705

#15. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,076

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 548 (#41 (tie) most common name, -49.1% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485

#14. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,110

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 801 (#11 most common name, -27.8% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795

#13. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,195

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 681 (#25 (tie) most common name, -43.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935

#12. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,217

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#22 most common name, -42.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874

#11. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,241

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 575 (#35 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560

#10. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,260

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 642 (#28 most common name, -49.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321

#9. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,268

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,146 (#2 most common name, -9.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360

#8. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,336

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 728 (#17 most common name, -45.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793

#7. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,370

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 700 (#21 most common name, -48.9% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556

#6. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,407

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 830 (#9 most common name, -41.0% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797

#5. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,440

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 872 (#8 most common name, -39.4% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785

#4. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,508

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 931 (#5 most common name, -38.3% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610

#3. Isaiah

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,647

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 733 (#16 most common name, -55.5% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745

#2. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,740

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 982 (#4 most common name, -43.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911

#1. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

New Mexico

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,753

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 760 (#13 most common name, -56.6% compared to the 2000s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972