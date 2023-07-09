(STACKER) – If you agree with the old proverb that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then cover songs serve as tributes to their original artists. Sometimes, a cover version vastly outshined its original. Such is the case with “Summertime,” a song originally written for the 1935 George Gershwin opera “Porgy and Bess,” which Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong put a jazz spin on in 1957 to make it an international hit.

To learn more about the most covered songs in musical history, Stacker mined data from WhoSampled.com, which contains the most comprehensive database for music. The site features more than 967,000 songs and more than 298,000 artists as of May 2023. Aside from tunes from The Beatles, Christmas music accounts for a large number of the most covered songs, including Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” in 1942: the second-most covered holiday song with more than 50 million copies sold internationally to date.

Each slide will have information about the song’s meaning, some of the more notable or unique covers of it, as well as reasons behind the song’s success. Beatles fans will enjoy going down “The Long and Winding Road” of the most covered songs, as the Fab Four of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are featured prominently in this list.

In fact, The Beatles penned the basis for more than 4,000 cover versions of their songs through the years. One of their most popular tracks, “Yesterday,” almost never saw the light of day—McCartney found it so easy to write that he thought he had stolen it from someone. It would go on to be covered by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Marvin Gaye, even inspiring a 2019 movie of the same name.

#50. ‘Sunny’ by Bobby Hebb

– Covers: 167

#49. ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen

– Covers: 169

#48. ‘We Are the World’ by USA for Africa

– Covers: 170

#47. ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’ by Vaughn Monroe

– Covers: 170

#46. ‘Tammy’ by Debbie Reynolds

– Covers: 171

#45. ‘Time After Time’ by Cyndi Lauper

– Covers: 172

#44. ‘Stand by Me’ by Ben E. King

– Covers: 172

#43. ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra

– Covers: 175

#42. ‘The Look of Love’ by Dusty Springfield

– Covers: 177

#41. ‘Billie Jean’ by Michael Jackson

– Covers: 178

#40. ‘Moon River’ by Henry Mancini

– Covers: 179

#39. ‘Johnny B. Goode’ by Chuck Berry

– Covers: 180

#38. ‘Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing’ by Traditional Folk

– Covers: 184

#37. ‘Love Me Tender’ by Elvis Presley

– Covers: 186

#36. ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 187

#35. ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 188

#34. ‘What a Wonderful World’ by Louis Armstrong

– Covers: 189

#33. ‘The Fool on the Hill’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 189

#32. ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ by Bill Withers

– Covers: 191

#31. ‘Come Together’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 192

#30. ‘What Is This Thing Called Love?’ by Elsie Carlisle

– Covers: 202

#29. ‘The Little Drummer Boy’ by The Harry Simeone Chorale

– Covers: 203

#28. ‘In My Life’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 207

#27. ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ by Elvis Presley

– Covers: 208

#26. ‘Santa Claus Is Coming to Town’ by Harry Reser & His Orchestra feat. Tom Stacks

– Covers: 208

#25. ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Simon & Garfunkel

– Covers: 216

#24. ‘Amazing Grace’ by John Newton

– Covers: 222

#23. ‘Something’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 227

#22. ‘Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 232

#21. ‘Over the Rainbow’ by Judy Garland

– Covers: 235

#20. ‘Here Comes the Sun’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 235

#19. ‘Winter Wonderland’ by Richard Himber & His Orchestra feat. Joey Nash

– Covers: 239

#18. ‘Last Christmas’ by Wham!

– Covers: 248

#17. ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 252

#16. ‘Hey Jude’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 268

#15. ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 273

#14. ‘Michelle’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 274

#13. ‘Let It Be’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 279

#12. ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon

– Covers: 281

#11. ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ by Judy Garland

– Covers: 287

#10. ‘And I Love Her’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 294

#9. ‘Summertime’ by Helen Jepson

– Covers: 300

#8. ‘O Holy Night’ by John Sullivan Dwight

– Covers: 306

#7. ‘The Christmas Song’ by Nat King Cole

– Covers: 308

#6. ‘Jingle Bells (One Horse Open Sleigh)’ by James Pierpont

– Covers: 339

#5. ‘Eleanor Rigby’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 389

#4. ‘White Christmas’ by Bing Crosby feat. John Scott Trotter and His Orchestra and The Ken Darby Choir

– Covers: 391

#3. ‘Silent Night’ by John Freeman Young

– Covers: 480

#2. ‘Yesterday’ by The Beatles

– Covers: 512

#1. ‘Caravan’ by Barney Bigard and His Jazzopators

– Covers: 516