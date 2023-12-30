(STACKER) – Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Air Traffic Organization.

When you’re at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you’re probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you’re not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Albuquerque International Sunport using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

#20. John F. Kennedy International (New York, NY)

– Passengers: 29,252 (1.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. JetBlue Airways: 29,252

#19. Portland International (Portland, OR)

– Passengers: 31,543 (1.2% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Alaska Airlines: 29,488

— #2. Horizon Air: 1,764

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 291

#18. Bob Hope (Burbank, CA)

– Passengers: 32,780 (1.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 32,652

— #2. JetBlue Airways: 128

#17. Metro Oakland International (Oakland, CA)

– Passengers: 41,224 (1.6% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 41,174

#16. San Francisco International (San Francisco, CA)

– Passengers: 41,756 (1.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 39,180

— #2. SkyWest Airlines: 2,207

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 369

#15. Chicago Midway International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 53,922 (2.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 53,922

#14. San Diego International (San Diego, CA)

– Passengers: 62,073 (2.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 61,902

— #2. Sun Country Airlines d/b/a MN Airlines: 143

#13. Seattle/Tacoma International (Seattle, WA)

– Passengers: 62,336 (2.5% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Alaska Airlines: 61,849

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 427

#12. Salt Lake City International (Salt Lake City, UT)

– Passengers: 78,482 (3.1% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. SkyWest Airlines: 52,843

— #2. Delta Air Lines: 24,478

— #3. Southwest Airlines: 1,007

#11. George Bush Intercontinental/Houston (Houston, TX)

– Passengers: 94,694 (3.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. United Air Lines: 56,016

— #2. Mesa Airlines: 23,982

— #3. CommuteAir LLC dba CommuteAir: 10,092

#10. Austin – Bergstrom International (Austin, TX)

– Passengers: 99,044 (3.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 73,095

— #2. Envoy Air: 25,709

— #3. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 108

#9. William P Hobby (Houston, TX)

– Passengers: 99,249 (3.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 99,249

#8. Chicago O’Hare International (Chicago, IL)

– Passengers: 101,214 (4.0% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 50,399

— #2. United Air Lines: 42,977

— #3. Envoy Air: 4,115

#7. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)

– Passengers: 162,181 (6.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Delta Air Lines: 161,581

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 600

#6. Los Angeles International (Los Angeles, CA)

– Passengers: 162,377 (6.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. SkyWest Airlines: 106,649

— #2. Southwest Airlines: 55,459

— #3. JetBlue Airways: 151

#5. Dallas Love Field (Dallas, TX)

– Passengers: 185,099 (7.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 185,099

#4. Harry Reid International (Las Vegas, NV)

– Passengers: 211,096 (8.4% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 167,593

— #2. Spirit Air Lines: 40,318

— #3. Frontier Airlines: 2,956

#3. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Phoenix, AZ)

– Passengers: 275,036 (10.9% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 156,955

— #2. American Airlines: 87,503

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 21,671

#2. Denver International (Denver, CO)

– Passengers: 295,269 (11.7% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. Southwest Airlines: 156,217

— #2. United Air Lines: 134,726

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 4,111

#1. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

– Passengers: 310,709 (12.3% of all passengers)

– Top carriers:

— #1. American Airlines: 299,957

— #2. Envoy Air: 6,280

— #3. SkyWest Airlines: 3,152