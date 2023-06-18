(STACKER) – At the start of this decade, many of America’s beloved major retailers announced that they’d be closing their stores—Papyrus, Macy’s, Pier 1 Imports, JCPenney—the list goes on. It’s a pattern that recurs throughout retail history. Chains grow quickly and incur new expenses as they expand. Then they hit the limit of their funding and growth opportunities and downsize to manage their debt and restructuring. Some can recover. Many, however, end up filing for bankruptcy and/or getting bought out and eventually folding.

It’s a familiar cycle. The economy improves, and the market becomes saturated with choice. When the economy slows, dips, and dives, very few can survive. With each cycle, stores that we thought would always be around, stores that defined our childhoods, even our parents’ childhoods, fizzle, fade, and become the stuff of retail history. Some are iconic brands like Tower Records, Thom McAn, and Kids “R” Us.

Stacker reviewed a variety of sources to take a close look at various major retail chains that no longer exist. Many of these chains led the pack at one point in history. Many of them even paved the way for their competitors, who eventually overtook them. Blockbuster, for example, was the largest video retailer worldwide and was valued at $3 billion at its height. Now there’s only one Blockbuster store left on the planet: in Bend, Oregon.

Other chains couldn’t keep up with the rise of e-commerce sites like Amazon. Sharper Image, for example, was once the only place where tech lovers could flock to play with high-end and niche gadgets. But then Amazon started selling similar products online.

While it’s all part of evolution and Darwinian economics, the sad reality is that when these stores die, parts of our memories go with them. Still, it’s a lesson that most businesses must learn: adapt with the times, or be lost forever. Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list.

Ames

– Category: Department store

– Year founded: 1958

– Year defunct: 2002

– Lifetime: 44 years

Anchor Blue

– Category: Clothing

– Year founded: 1972

– Year defunct: 2011

– Lifetime: 39 years

BI-LO

– Category: Grocery stores and supermarkets

– Year founded: 1961

– Year defunct: 2021

– Lifetime: 60 years

Blockbuster

– Category: Video rental

– Year founded: 1985

– Year defunct: 2014

– Lifetime: 29 years

Borders

– Category: Bookstore

– Year founded: 1978

– Year defunct: 2011

– Lifetime: 33 years

Builders Square

– Category: Home improvement

– Year founded: 1970

– Year defunct: 1999

– Lifetime: 29 years

Century 21

– Category: Department store

– Year founded: 1961

– Year defunct: 2020

– Lifetime: 59 years

Circuit City

– Category: Electronics

– Year founded: 1949

– Year defunct: 2009

– Lifetime: 60 years

CompUSA

– Category: Electronics

– Year founded: 1984

– Year defunct: 2012

– Lifetime: 28 years

Crazy Eddie

– Category: Electronics

– Year founded: 1971

– Year defunct: 2012

– Lifetime: 41 years

Crown Books

– Category: Bookstore

– Year founded: 1977

– Year defunct: 2001

– Lifetime: 24 years

Delia’s

– Category: Clothing

– Year founded: 1993

– Year defunct: 2014

– Lifetime: 21 years

Dominick’s

– Category: Grocery store

– Year founded: 1918

– Year defunct: 2013

– Lifetime: 95 years

Dressbarn

– Category: Clothing

– Year founded: 1962

– Year defunct: 2019

– Lifetime: 57 years

Eckerd’s

– Category: Drug store

– Year founded: 1898

– Year defunct: 2007

– Lifetime: 109 years

Family Video

– Category: Video rental

– Year founded: 1978

– Year defunct: 2022

– Lifetime: 44 years

Frank’s Nursery & Crafts

– Category: Home decor and craft stores

– Year founded: 1957

– Year defunct: 2004

– Lifetime: 47 years

Friedman’s

– Category: Jewelry

– Year founded: 1920

– Year defunct: 2008

– Lifetime: 88 years

Golfsmith

– Category: Sports

– Year founded: 1967

– Year defunct: 2016

– Lifetime: 49 years

Gottschalks

– Category: Department store

– Year founded: 1904

– Year defunct: 2009

– Lifetime: 105 years

Hollywood Video

– Category: Video rental

– Year founded: 1988

– Year defunct: 2010

– Lifetime: 22 years

Hudson’s

– Category: Department store

– Year founded: 1881

– Year defunct: 2001

– Lifetime: 120 years

Just for Feet

– Category: Shoes

– Year founded: 1977

– Year defunct: 2004

– Lifetime: 27 years

Kaufmann’s

– Category: Department store

– Year founded: 1871

– Year defunct: 2006

– Lifetime: 135 years

KB Toys

– Category: Toys

– Year founded: 1922

– Year defunct: 2009

– Lifetime: 87 years

Kids ‘R’ Us

– Category: Clothing

– Year founded: 1983

– Year defunct: 2004

– Lifetime: 21 years

Linens ‘n Things

– Category: Housewares and accessories

– Year founded: 1975

– Year defunct: 2008

– Lifetime: 33 years

Marshall Field’s

– Category: Department store

– Year founded: 1852

– Year defunct: 2006

– Lifetime: 154 years

Merry-Go-Round

– Category: Clothing

– Year founded: 1968

– Year defunct: 1996

– Lifetime: 28 years

Mervyn’s

– Category: Department store

– Year founded: 1949

– Year defunct: 2009

– Lifetime: 60 years

Modell’s Sporting Goods

– Category: Camping, sports, or athletic stores

– Year founded: 1889

– Year defunct: 2020

– Lifetime: 131 years

Noodle Kidoodle

– Category: Toys

– Year founded: 1931

– Year defunct: 2000

– Lifetime: 69 years

Payless ShoeSource

– Category: Shoes

– Year founded: 1956

– Year defunct: 2019

– Lifetime: 63 years

Pier 1 Imports

– Category: Home decor and craft stores

– Year founded: 1962

– Year defunct: 2020

– Lifetime: 58 years

Sam Goody

– Category: Music

– Year founded: 1951

– Year defunct: 2006

– Lifetime: 55 years

Sharper Image

– Category: Electronics

– Year founded: 1977

– Year defunct: 2008

– Lifetime: 31 years

Sports Authority

– Category: Sports

– Year founded: 1928

– Year defunct: 2016

– Lifetime: 88 years

Sports Chalet

– Category: Sports

– Year founded: 1959

– Year defunct: 2016

– Lifetime: 57 years

Steve & Barry’s

– Category: Casual clothing

– Year founded: 1985

– Year defunct: 2009

– Lifetime: 24 years

The Limited

– Category: Clothing

– Year founded: 1957

– Year defunct: 2017

– Lifetime: 60 years

Thom McAn

– Category: Shoes

– Year founded: 1922

– Year defunct: 1996

– Lifetime: 74 years

Tower Records

– Category: Music

– Year founded: 1960

– Year defunct: 2006

– Lifetime: 46 years

Tweeter

– Category: Electronics

– Year founded: 1972

– Year defunct: 2008

– Lifetime: 36 years

Virgin Megastores

– Category: Entertainment

– Year founded: 1992

– Year defunct: 2007

– Lifetime: 15 years

Waldenbooks

– Category: Bookstore

– Year founded: 1933

– Year defunct: 2011

– Lifetime: 78 years

Warner Bros. Studio Store

– Category: Film and comic merchandise

– Year founded: 1991

– Year defunct: 2005

– Lifetime: 14 years

Western Auto

– Category: Automotive

– Year founded: 1909

– Year defunct: 2003

– Lifetime: 94 years

Wickes Furniture

– Category: Furniture store

– Year founded: 1971

– Year defunct: 2008

– Lifetime: 37 years

Woolworth’s

– Category: Department store

– Year founded: 1879

– Year defunct: 1997

– Lifetime: 118 years

Zany Brainy

– Category: Children’s educational toys

– Year founded: 1991

– Year defunct: 2001

– Lifetime: 10 years