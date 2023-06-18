(STACKER) – At the start of this decade, many of America’s beloved major retailers announced that they’d be closing their stores—Papyrus, Macy’s, Pier 1 Imports, JCPenney—the list goes on. It’s a pattern that recurs throughout retail history. Chains grow quickly and incur new expenses as they expand. Then they hit the limit of their funding and growth opportunities and downsize to manage their debt and restructuring. Some can recover. Many, however, end up filing for bankruptcy and/or getting bought out and eventually folding.
It’s a familiar cycle. The economy improves, and the market becomes saturated with choice. When the economy slows, dips, and dives, very few can survive. With each cycle, stores that we thought would always be around, stores that defined our childhoods, even our parents’ childhoods, fizzle, fade, and become the stuff of retail history. Some are iconic brands like Tower Records, Thom McAn, and Kids “R” Us.
Stacker reviewed a variety of sources to take a close look at various major retail chains that no longer exist. Many of these chains led the pack at one point in history. Many of them even paved the way for their competitors, who eventually overtook them. Blockbuster, for example, was the largest video retailer worldwide and was valued at $3 billion at its height. Now there’s only one Blockbuster store left on the planet: in Bend, Oregon.
Other chains couldn’t keep up with the rise of e-commerce sites like Amazon. Sharper Image, for example, was once the only place where tech lovers could flock to play with high-end and niche gadgets. But then Amazon started selling similar products online.
While it’s all part of evolution and Darwinian economics, the sad reality is that when these stores die, parts of our memories go with them. Still, it’s a lesson that most businesses must learn: adapt with the times, or be lost forever. Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list.
Ames
– Category: Department store
– Year founded: 1958
– Year defunct: 2002
– Lifetime: 44 years
Anchor Blue
– Category: Clothing
– Year founded: 1972
– Year defunct: 2011
– Lifetime: 39 years
BI-LO
– Category: Grocery stores and supermarkets
– Year founded: 1961
– Year defunct: 2021
– Lifetime: 60 years
Blockbuster
– Category: Video rental
– Year founded: 1985
– Year defunct: 2014
– Lifetime: 29 years
Borders
– Category: Bookstore
– Year founded: 1978
– Year defunct: 2011
– Lifetime: 33 years
Builders Square
– Category: Home improvement
– Year founded: 1970
– Year defunct: 1999
– Lifetime: 29 years
Century 21
– Category: Department store
– Year founded: 1961
– Year defunct: 2020
– Lifetime: 59 years
Circuit City
– Category: Electronics
– Year founded: 1949
– Year defunct: 2009
– Lifetime: 60 years
CompUSA
– Category: Electronics
– Year founded: 1984
– Year defunct: 2012
– Lifetime: 28 years
Crazy Eddie
– Category: Electronics
– Year founded: 1971
– Year defunct: 2012
– Lifetime: 41 years
Crown Books
– Category: Bookstore
– Year founded: 1977
– Year defunct: 2001
– Lifetime: 24 years
Delia’s
– Category: Clothing
– Year founded: 1993
– Year defunct: 2014
– Lifetime: 21 years
Dominick’s
– Category: Grocery store
– Year founded: 1918
– Year defunct: 2013
– Lifetime: 95 years
Dressbarn
– Category: Clothing
– Year founded: 1962
– Year defunct: 2019
– Lifetime: 57 years
Eckerd’s
– Category: Drug store
– Year founded: 1898
– Year defunct: 2007
– Lifetime: 109 years
Family Video
– Category: Video rental
– Year founded: 1978
– Year defunct: 2022
– Lifetime: 44 years
Frank’s Nursery & Crafts
– Category: Home decor and craft stores
– Year founded: 1957
– Year defunct: 2004
– Lifetime: 47 years
Friedman’s
– Category: Jewelry
– Year founded: 1920
– Year defunct: 2008
– Lifetime: 88 years
Golfsmith
– Category: Sports
– Year founded: 1967
– Year defunct: 2016
– Lifetime: 49 years
Gottschalks
– Category: Department store
– Year founded: 1904
– Year defunct: 2009
– Lifetime: 105 years
Hollywood Video
– Category: Video rental
– Year founded: 1988
– Year defunct: 2010
– Lifetime: 22 years
Hudson’s
– Category: Department store
– Year founded: 1881
– Year defunct: 2001
– Lifetime: 120 years
Just for Feet
– Category: Shoes
– Year founded: 1977
– Year defunct: 2004
– Lifetime: 27 years
Kaufmann’s
– Category: Department store
– Year founded: 1871
– Year defunct: 2006
– Lifetime: 135 years
KB Toys
– Category: Toys
– Year founded: 1922
– Year defunct: 2009
– Lifetime: 87 years
Kids ‘R’ Us
– Category: Clothing
– Year founded: 1983
– Year defunct: 2004
– Lifetime: 21 years
Linens ‘n Things
– Category: Housewares and accessories
– Year founded: 1975
– Year defunct: 2008
– Lifetime: 33 years
Marshall Field’s
– Category: Department store
– Year founded: 1852
– Year defunct: 2006
– Lifetime: 154 years
Merry-Go-Round
– Category: Clothing
– Year founded: 1968
– Year defunct: 1996
– Lifetime: 28 years
Mervyn’s
– Category: Department store
– Year founded: 1949
– Year defunct: 2009
– Lifetime: 60 years
Modell’s Sporting Goods
– Category: Camping, sports, or athletic stores
– Year founded: 1889
– Year defunct: 2020
– Lifetime: 131 years
Noodle Kidoodle
– Category: Toys
– Year founded: 1931
– Year defunct: 2000
– Lifetime: 69 years
Payless ShoeSource
– Category: Shoes
– Year founded: 1956
– Year defunct: 2019
– Lifetime: 63 years
Pier 1 Imports
– Category: Home decor and craft stores
– Year founded: 1962
– Year defunct: 2020
– Lifetime: 58 years
Sam Goody
– Category: Music
– Year founded: 1951
– Year defunct: 2006
– Lifetime: 55 years
Sharper Image
– Category: Electronics
– Year founded: 1977
– Year defunct: 2008
– Lifetime: 31 years
Sports Authority
– Category: Sports
– Year founded: 1928
– Year defunct: 2016
– Lifetime: 88 years
Sports Chalet
– Category: Sports
– Year founded: 1959
– Year defunct: 2016
– Lifetime: 57 years
Steve & Barry’s
– Category: Casual clothing
– Year founded: 1985
– Year defunct: 2009
– Lifetime: 24 years
The Limited
– Category: Clothing
– Year founded: 1957
– Year defunct: 2017
– Lifetime: 60 years
Thom McAn
– Category: Shoes
– Year founded: 1922
– Year defunct: 1996
– Lifetime: 74 years
Tower Records
– Category: Music
– Year founded: 1960
– Year defunct: 2006
– Lifetime: 46 years
Tweeter
– Category: Electronics
– Year founded: 1972
– Year defunct: 2008
– Lifetime: 36 years
Virgin Megastores
– Category: Entertainment
– Year founded: 1992
– Year defunct: 2007
– Lifetime: 15 years
Waldenbooks
– Category: Bookstore
– Year founded: 1933
– Year defunct: 2011
– Lifetime: 78 years
Warner Bros. Studio Store
– Category: Film and comic merchandise
– Year founded: 1991
– Year defunct: 2005
– Lifetime: 14 years
Western Auto
– Category: Automotive
– Year founded: 1909
– Year defunct: 2003
– Lifetime: 94 years
Wickes Furniture
– Category: Furniture store
– Year founded: 1971
– Year defunct: 2008
– Lifetime: 37 years
Woolworth’s
– Category: Department store
– Year founded: 1879
– Year defunct: 1997
– Lifetime: 118 years
Zany Brainy
– Category: Children’s educational toys
– Year founded: 1991
– Year defunct: 2001
– Lifetime: 10 years