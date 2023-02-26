(STACKER) – Long before live-streaming social media reports and crawling news tickers plastered on the bottom of 24-hour cable news channel feeds, the world got its news from newspapers. Today, Stacker’s taking a look at major newspaper headlines from the last 100 years spanning women’s suffrage and world wars to President Trump’s impeachment and COVID-19.
Greener’s Law states, “Never pick a fight with a man who buys ink by the barrel,” a sentiment designed to convey the sheer power of publishing. Newspapers have brought down corrupt presidents, exposed malfeasance during wartime, and crushed the presumption of benevolence associated with powerful religious institutions. They’ve also connected generations of average people to the larger world around them and provided critical information the public wouldn’t have otherwise had.
From World Series victories to epic naval battles, pop-culture revolutions to actual revolutions, the events that shape the world have long been told through newspaper articles—and the main point of entry to every article is the headline. Great headlines speak for themselves, and long before online clickbait bloggers rendered the headline more important than the actual article itself, carefully chosen words written in the active voice and printed in large, boldface type, compelled the reader to keep reading.
The day of the local newsboy shouting “Extra! Extra!” to passersby eager to gobble up the latest information is in the past, yet the classic newspaper—the beacon of the free press enshrined in our Constitution—continues to stain fingers every morning across the country and the world. Likewise, the stories editors select for front-page, above-the-fold, bold-type headline coverage continue to drive the news cycle.
Here’s a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.
- 1920: ‘U.S. WOMEN GET VOTE’
- 1921: ‘LOOT, ARSON, MURDER!’
- 1922: ‘EINSTEIN GETS NOBEL PHYSICS PRIZE FOR 1921’
- 1923: ‘PRESIDENT HARDING DEAD END CAME VERY SUDDENLY’
- 1924: ‘LEOPOLD AND LOEB GET LIFE SENTENCE’
- 1925: ‘SCOPES “GUILTY” IN APE CASE’
- 1926: ‘2000 DEATHS IN HURRICANE; LOSSES REACH $250,000,000’
- 1927: ‘LINDBERGH LANDS IN PARIS’
- 1928: ‘YANK GIRL FLIES ATLANTIC’
- 1929: ‘WALL ST. IN PANIC AS STOCKS CRASH’
- 1930: ‘SEE ANOTHER WORLD IN THE SKY’
- 1931: ‘EMPIRE STATE TOWER, TALLEST IN WORLD, IS OPENED BY HOOVER’
- 1932: ‘ROOSEVELT WINS!’
- 1933: ‘PROHIBITION ENDS AT LAST!’
- 1934: ‘MIDWEST DUST STORM MOVES TO EAST COAST’
- 1935: ‘SENATE PASSES SECURITY BILL’
- 1936: ‘HITLER HOSTS OLYMPICS’
- 1937: ‘HINDENBURG EXPLODES!’
- 1938: ‘PEACE’
- 1939: ‘WAR!’
- 1940: ‘PARIS HAS FALLEN’
- 1941: ‘WAR! OAHU BOMBED BY JAPANESE PLANES’
- 1942: ‘JAPANESE BEGIN EVACUATION TREK’
- 1943: ‘STALINGRAD ARMY WIPED OUT’
- 1944: ‘FRANCE INVADED’
- 1945: ‘ATOM BOMB ROCKS JAPS’
- 1946: ‘GOERING & CO. TO BE HANGED’
- 1948: ‘STATE OF ISRAEL IS BORN’
- 1949: ‘ATLANTIC PACT REVEALED’
- 1950: ‘N. KOREA REDS DECLARE WAR’
- 1951: ‘ATOM SPY COUPLE SENTENCED TO DIE; AIDE GETS 30 YEARS’
- 1952: ‘IKE WINS IN LANDSLIDE’
- 1953: ‘SALK’S VACCINE WORKS!’
- 1954: ‘SCHOOL SEGREGATION BANNED’
- 1955: ‘NATION SHOCKED, VOW ACTION IN LYNCHING OF CHICAGO YOUTH’
- 1956: ‘ENGLAND, FRANCE INVADE EGYPT’
- 1957: ‘RUSSIANS LAUNCH FIRST ARTIFICIAL MOON’
- 1958: ‘DIG THIS GIRLS, ARMY’S SENDING ELVIS TO TEXAS’
- 1959: ‘BATISTA FLEES CUBA; CASTRO IN CONTROL’
- 1960: ‘KENNEDY WINS’
- 1961: ‘REBEL FORCE INVADES CUBA’
- 1962: ‘MARILYN MONROE FOUND DEAD’
- 1963: ‘KENNEDY SLAIN ON DALLAS STREET’
- 1964: ”Beatlemania’ SWEEPS U.S.’
- 1965: ‘ALABAMA MARCH EXPLODES INTO BLOODY VIOLENCE WITH POLICE’
- 1966: ‘U.S. BOMBS OIL DUMPS CLOSE TO HANOI’
- 1967: ‘JEWS, ARABS WAR!’
- 1968: ‘KING ASSASSINATED IN MEMPHIS’
- 1969: ‘MEN WALK ON MOON’
- 1970: ‘4 STUDENTS SLAIN’
- 1971: ‘COURT RULES FOR NEWSPAPERS, 6-3’
- 1972: ‘MASSACRE AT THE GAMES’
- 1973: ‘TOP COURT THROWS OUT ABORTION BANS’
- 1974: ‘NIXON RESIGNS’
- 1975: ‘SURRENDER!’
- 1976: ‘LIFE AND TIMES UNDER KHMER ROUGE’
- 1977: ‘IT’S CARTER’
- 1978: ‘MASS SUICIDES IN GUYANA CULT’
- 1979: ‘ARMED IRANIANS RUSH U.S. EMBASSY’
- 1980: ‘DEATH OF A HERO’
- 1981: ‘RARE CANCER SEEN IN 41’
- 1982: ‘5 DEAD AFTER TAKING TYLENOL CAPSULES FILLED WITH CYANIDE’
- 1983: ‘BEIRUT DEATH TOLL AT 161 AMERICANS’
- 1984: ‘WILL THEY EVER GET THERE?’
- 1985: ‘PALESTINIANS SEIZE ITALIAN CRUISE SHIP’
- 1986: ‘SHUTTLE TRAGEDY STUNS NATION’
- 1987: ‘A CRACK PLAGUE IN QUEENS BRINGS VIOLENCE AND FEAR’
- 1988: ’10 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN: THE SOVIET VIETNAM’
- 1989: ‘FREEDOM!’
- 1990: ‘IRAQI TROOPS INVADE, SEIZE PARTS OF KUWAIT’
- 1991: ‘U.S. JURY INDICTS 4 POLICE OFFICERS IN KING BEATING’
- 1992: ‘CLINTON WINS’
- 1993: ‘NEW YORK’S DAY OF TERROR’
- 1994: ‘SURRENDER’
- 1995: ‘MORNING OF TERROR’
- 1996: ‘CLONE SHOCK/CLONE SHOCK’
- 1997: ‘DIANA DEAD’
- 1998: ‘CLINTON IMPEACHED’
- 1999: ‘JANUARY 1, 2000: THE DAY THE EARTH WILL STAND STILL!’
- 2000: ‘BUSH VICTORIOUS’
- 2001: ‘BASTARDS!’
- 2002: ‘GEORGE BUSH AND THE AXIS OF EVIL’
- 2003: ‘U.S. ATTACKS IRAQ’
- 2004: ‘THE NIGHTMARE AT ABU GHRAIB’
- 2005: ‘HELP US, PLEASE’
- 2006: ‘EXECUTED AT DAWN’
- 2007: ‘JUBILANT DEMOCRATS ASSUME CONTRO ON CAPITOL HILL’
- 2008: ‘CRISIS ON WALL STREET AS LEHMAN TOTTERS, MERRILL IS SOLD, AIG SEEKS TO RAISE CASH’
- 2009: ‘PRESIDENT OBAMA’
- 2010: ‘WAVES OF OIL’
- 2011: ‘DEAD’
- 2012: ‘THE WIKILEAKS SIEGE FIASCO’
- 2013: ‘MARATHON TERROR’
- 2014: ‘STREETS OF RAGE’
- 2015: ‘WE DO’
- 2016: ‘TRUMP TRIUMPHS’
- 2017: ‘PURE EVIL’
- 2018: ‘#METOO MOVEMENT BROUGHT DOWN 201 POWERFUL MEN, NEARLY HALF OF THEIR REPLACEMENTS ARE WOMEN’
- 2019: ‘IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY BEGINS’
- 2020: ‘FIRST US CASE OF POTENTIALLY DEADLY CHINESE CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED IN WASHINGTON STATE’