Los Alamos County repeats No. 1 ranking as Healthiest Community

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second year in a row, Los Alamos County is making national headlines as one of the nation’s healthiest communities. The county is the first community to repeat its number one ranking since the launch of the Healthiest Community Rankings by the U.S. News & World Report in 2018.

The report looked at 3,000 communities across 84 health metrics in 10 categories and credited Los Alamos for their low COVID-19 case counts, higher life expectancy, focus on food and nutrition, and mental health measures. According to U.S. News & World Report, Los Alamos County had the 17th lowest COVID-19 case rate overall out of places included in the Healthiest Communities analysis with 2,731 cases per 100,000 residents over the course of the pandemic as of May 31, 2021.

Los Alamos County had its highest scores in the Housing, Population, and Infrastructure categories after achieving its highest scores in the Population, Health, and Infrastructure categories in 2020. Additionally, the report states that Los Alamos County is surrounded by several counties that score much lower in comparison such as the unranked McKinley County.

Other findings from the 2021 rankings stated that counties with more educated and higher-earning populations tended to perform better on mental health measures included in the report analysis. Los Alamos County is followed by Douglas County, Colorado as number two, Falls Church Virginia at number three, Loudoun County, Virginia at four, and Broomfield County, Colorado ranking at number five.

Top 10 Counties

Los Alamos County, New Mexico Douglas County, Colorado Falls Church, Virginia Loudoun County, Virginia Broomfield County, Colorado San Miguel County, Colorado Pitkin County, Colorado Howard County, Maryland Morgan County, Utah Routt County, Colorado

Top 5 Communities for Health Outcomes

San Juan County, Washington Marin County, California Carver County, Minnesota Stevens County, Minnesota Hunterdon County, New Jersey

Top 5 Communities for Access to Health Care

Olmsted County, Minnesota Montour County, Pennsylvania Suffolk County, Massachusetts Johnson County, Iowa Perry County, Kentucky

Top 5 Communities for Mental Health