NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Do you have a common name or maybe one that is super unique? The Social Security Administration has kept track of the most popular names by state each year since 1960. So, what are some of the top names in New Mexico?

1960

Rank Male Name Number of males Female name Number of females 1 David 528 Mary 343 2 Michael 483 Linda 216 3 Robert 442 Sandra 197 4 James 404 Donna 186 5 John 381 Karen 186 6 Richard 314 Patricia 180 7 Mark 283 Debbie 178 8 William 202 Elizabeth 171 9 Paul 195 Susan 170 10 Joseph 193 Cynthia 159

1970

Rank Male Name Number of males Female name Number of females 1 Michael 376 Michelle 210 2 Robert 295 Lisa 180 3 James 293 Jennifer 175 4 David 290 Melissa 171 5 John 258 Mary 111 6 Christopher 167 Kimberly 110 7 Mark 164 Angela 106 8 Richard 160 Patricia 87 9 Daniel 145 Elizabeth 83 10 Paul 143 Monica 82

1980

Rank Male Name Number of males Female name Number of females 1 Michael 402 Jennifer 302 2 Christopher 311 Amanda 270 3 Jason 266 Jessica 238 4 David 263 Melissa 201 5 Daniel 246 Michelle 150 6 Joshua 230 Sarah 145 7 Joseph 226 Crystal 143 8 Robert 219 Andrea 125 9 Matthew 217 Maria 125 10 James 206 Nicole 117

1990

Rank Male Name Number of males Female name Number of females 1 Michael 352 Jessica 276 2 Joshua 297 Amanda 275 3 Christopher 285 Ashley 263 4 Matthew 274 Samantha 178 5 Daniel 222 Brittany 150 6 David 208 Stephanie 150 7 Andrew 198 Nicole 138 8 Justin 197 Sarah 120 9 Joseph 181 Amber 115 10 James 168 Crystal 105

2000

Rank Male Name Number of males Female name Number of females 1 Jacob 217 Alexis 141 2 Joshua 185 Alyssa 135 3 Michael 185 Destiny 115 4 Isaiah 184 Ashley 110 5 Matthew 158 Brianna 110 6 Daniel 149 Samantha 104 7 Anthony 143 Emily 103 8 Christopher 143 Hannah 93 9 Joseph 142 Jasmine 90 10 Brandon 138 Jessica 82

2010

Rank Male Name Number of males Female name Number of females 1 Elijah 143 Isabella 157 2 Jacob 134 Sophia 125 3 Aiden 129 Mia 95 4 Michael 125 Nevaeh 94 5 Noah 124 Olivia 90 6 Joshua 119 Emma 77 7 Gabriel 116 Abigail 75 8 Anthony 112 Aaliyah 73 9 Daniel 111 Emily 69 10 Jayden 103 Madison 68

2020

Rank Male Name Number of males Female name Number of females 1 Liam 126 Olivia 94 2 Noah 109 Sophia 90 3 Ezekiel 92 Emma 79 4 Elijah 91 Mia 75 5 Mateo 84 Amelia 70 6 Santiago 80 Isabella 69 7 Gabriel 65 Aria 64 8 Daniel 64 Camila 61 9 Sebastian 64 Luna 57 10 Lucas 63 Sofia 55

Names.org released its list of 2023’s top baby boy and girl names in New Mexico earlier this year. Top boy names included Liam, Levi, and Aiden. Top girl names included Olivia, Emma, and Isabella. To see the full list, click here.