NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Do you have a common name or maybe one that is super unique? The Social Security Administration has kept track of the most popular names by state each year since 1960. So, what are some of the top names in New Mexico?

1960

RankMale NameNumber of malesFemale nameNumber of females
1David528Mary343
2Michael483Linda216
3Robert442Sandra197
4James404Donna186
5John381Karen186
6Richard314Patricia180
7Mark283Debbie178
8William202Elizabeth171
9Paul195Susan170
10Joseph193Cynthia159

1970

RankMale NameNumber of malesFemale nameNumber of females
1Michael376Michelle210
2Robert295Lisa180
3James293Jennifer175
4David290Melissa171
5John258Mary111
6Christopher167Kimberly110
7Mark164Angela106
8Richard160Patricia87
9Daniel145Elizabeth 83
10Paul143Monica82

1980

RankMale NameNumber of malesFemale nameNumber of females
1Michael402Jennifer302
2Christopher311Amanda270
3Jason266Jessica238
4David263Melissa201
5Daniel246Michelle150
6Joshua230Sarah145
7Joseph226Crystal143
8Robert219Andrea125
9Matthew217Maria125
10James206Nicole117

1990

RankMale NameNumber of malesFemale nameNumber of females
1Michael352Jessica276
2Joshua297Amanda275
3Christopher285Ashley263
4Matthew274Samantha178
5Daniel222Brittany150
6David208Stephanie 150
7Andrew198Nicole 138
8Justin197Sarah120
9Joseph181Amber115
10James168Crystal105

2000

RankMale NameNumber of malesFemale nameNumber of females
1Jacob217Alexis141
2Joshua185Alyssa135
3Michael185Destiny115
4Isaiah184Ashley110
5Matthew158Brianna110
6Daniel149Samantha 104
7Anthony143Emily103
8Christopher143Hannah93
9Joseph142Jasmine90
10Brandon138Jessica82

2010

RankMale NameNumber of malesFemale nameNumber of females
1Elijah143Isabella157
2Jacob134Sophia 125
3Aiden 129Mia 95
4Michael125Nevaeh94
5Noah124Olivia90
6Joshua119Emma77
7Gabriel116Abigail75
8Anthony112Aaliyah73
9Daniel111Emily69
10Jayden103Madison68

2020

RankMale NameNumber of malesFemale nameNumber of females
1Liam126Olivia94
2Noah109Sophia90
3Ezekiel92Emma79
4Elijah91Mia75
5Mateo84Amelia70
6Santiago80Isabella69
7Gabriel65Aria64
8Daniel64Camila61
9Sebastian64Luna57
10Lucas63Sofia55

Names.org released its list of 2023’s top baby boy and girl names in New Mexico earlier this year. Top boy names included Liam, Levi, and Aiden. Top girl names included Olivia, Emma, and Isabella. To see the full list, click here.