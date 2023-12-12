NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Do you have a common name or maybe one that is super unique? The Social Security Administration has kept track of the most popular names by state each year since 1960. So, what are some of the top names in New Mexico?
1960
|Rank
|Male Name
|Number of males
|Female name
|Number of females
|1
|David
|528
|Mary
|343
|2
|Michael
|483
|Linda
|216
|3
|Robert
|442
|Sandra
|197
|4
|James
|404
|Donna
|186
|5
|John
|381
|Karen
|186
|6
|Richard
|314
|Patricia
|180
|7
|Mark
|283
|Debbie
|178
|8
|William
|202
|Elizabeth
|171
|9
|Paul
|195
|Susan
|170
|10
|Joseph
|193
|Cynthia
|159
1970
|Rank
|Male Name
|Number of males
|Female name
|Number of females
|1
|Michael
|376
|Michelle
|210
|2
|Robert
|295
|Lisa
|180
|3
|James
|293
|Jennifer
|175
|4
|David
|290
|Melissa
|171
|5
|John
|258
|Mary
|111
|6
|Christopher
|167
|Kimberly
|110
|7
|Mark
|164
|Angela
|106
|8
|Richard
|160
|Patricia
|87
|9
|Daniel
|145
|Elizabeth
|83
|10
|Paul
|143
|Monica
|82
1980
|Rank
|Male Name
|Number of males
|Female name
|Number of females
|1
|Michael
|402
|Jennifer
|302
|2
|Christopher
|311
|Amanda
|270
|3
|Jason
|266
|Jessica
|238
|4
|David
|263
|Melissa
|201
|5
|Daniel
|246
|Michelle
|150
|6
|Joshua
|230
|Sarah
|145
|7
|Joseph
|226
|Crystal
|143
|8
|Robert
|219
|Andrea
|125
|9
|Matthew
|217
|Maria
|125
|10
|James
|206
|Nicole
|117
1990
|Rank
|Male Name
|Number of males
|Female name
|Number of females
|1
|Michael
|352
|Jessica
|276
|2
|Joshua
|297
|Amanda
|275
|3
|Christopher
|285
|Ashley
|263
|4
|Matthew
|274
|Samantha
|178
|5
|Daniel
|222
|Brittany
|150
|6
|David
|208
|Stephanie
|150
|7
|Andrew
|198
|Nicole
|138
|8
|Justin
|197
|Sarah
|120
|9
|Joseph
|181
|Amber
|115
|10
|James
|168
|Crystal
|105
2000
|Rank
|Male Name
|Number of males
|Female name
|Number of females
|1
|Jacob
|217
|Alexis
|141
|2
|Joshua
|185
|Alyssa
|135
|3
|Michael
|185
|Destiny
|115
|4
|Isaiah
|184
|Ashley
|110
|5
|Matthew
|158
|Brianna
|110
|6
|Daniel
|149
|Samantha
|104
|7
|Anthony
|143
|Emily
|103
|8
|Christopher
|143
|Hannah
|93
|9
|Joseph
|142
|Jasmine
|90
|10
|Brandon
|138
|Jessica
|82
2010
|Rank
|Male Name
|Number of males
|Female name
|Number of females
|1
|Elijah
|143
|Isabella
|157
|2
|Jacob
|134
|Sophia
|125
|3
|Aiden
|129
|Mia
|95
|4
|Michael
|125
|Nevaeh
|94
|5
|Noah
|124
|Olivia
|90
|6
|Joshua
|119
|Emma
|77
|7
|Gabriel
|116
|Abigail
|75
|8
|Anthony
|112
|Aaliyah
|73
|9
|Daniel
|111
|Emily
|69
|10
|Jayden
|103
|Madison
|68
2020
|Rank
|Male Name
|Number of males
|Female name
|Number of females
|1
|Liam
|126
|Olivia
|94
|2
|Noah
|109
|Sophia
|90
|3
|Ezekiel
|92
|Emma
|79
|4
|Elijah
|91
|Mia
|75
|5
|Mateo
|84
|Amelia
|70
|6
|Santiago
|80
|Isabella
|69
|7
|Gabriel
|65
|Aria
|64
|8
|Daniel
|64
|Camila
|61
|9
|Sebastian
|64
|Luna
|57
|10
|Lucas
|63
|Sofia
|55
Names.org released its list of 2023’s top baby boy and girl names in New Mexico earlier this year. Top boy names included Liam, Levi, and Aiden. Top girl names included Olivia, Emma, and Isabella. To see the full list, click here.