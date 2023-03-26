NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently conducted a study ranking the 50 states and the District of Columbia from most to least innovative. New Mexico ranks pretty high up on the list in spot 13 out of 51.

The states were compared across 22 key indicators. A few of the factors that were considered in the study include the number of STEM professionals, tech-company density, and research and delivery spending per capita.

Bordering New Mexico in the ranking is Oregon, in spot 12, and Connecticut, in spot 14. The category “innovation environment” bumped up New Mexico’s overall score, as the state ranks number 9 out of 51 in that area.

Most innovative states