NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the 2023 Kentucky Derby quickly approaching, WalletHub released a study on 2023’s “Most Gambling-Addicted States.” New Mexico came in near the middle at spot 29.

WalletHub compared all 50 states to figure out which states have the worst gambling problems. The states were analyzed based on 20 key metrics. Some of the factors in consideration were the presence of illegal gambling operations and the share of adults with gambling disorders.

Not surprisingly, with the city of Las Vegas, Nevada took the number one spot as the most gambling-addicted state. The least gambling-addicted state, according to WalletHub, is Utah. Bordering New Mexico, in spot 28, is South Carolina, and, in spot 30, is North Carolina.

Most Gambling-Addicted States

#1. Nevada

#2. South Dakota

#3. Montana

#4-5. (tie) Louisiana

#4-5. (tie) Mississippi

#6. New Jersey

#7. Oklahoma

#8. West Virginia

#9. Pennsylvania

#10. Oregon

Least Gambling-Addicted States