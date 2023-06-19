ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Forbes Advisor has released a list of 93 large U.S. cities, ranking them from the best to worst for renters in 2023. Albuquerque made the list in spot No. 63 out of 93, placing the Duke City in the lower third of the ranking.

Forbes considered the following factors for the ranking: average cost of rent for a two-bedroom apartment, average size of a two-bedroom apartment, Trust for Public Land ParkScore, biggest weather/natural disaster risks, crime rates, amount of recent development, and unemployment rate.

While Albuquerque has a low natural disaster risk, with the main hazard being wildfires, the cost of renting in the city is high. According to apartments.com, the average cost of a two-bedroom apartment in Albuquerque is $2,014 per month, and the average size of a two-bedroom apartment is 1,074 square feet.

Albuquerque has a total score of 30 out of 100 in Forbes’ ranking. The consideration of crime as a factor, weighing 10% of the score’s measurement, surely brought down the city’s score.

Best Cities For Renters in 2023