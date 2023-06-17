(STACKER) – Each state in the country has bragging rights to iconic buildings, many often highlighting its past and present.
From the colonial homesteads of New England to the frontier towns of the West, America’s buildings trace the country’s history, regional differences, and the endurwwing influence of the people who made the continent their home long before the arrival of the Europeans.
New York City’s skyscrapers celebrated the drive of its commercial heart. The mansions along the Atlantic seaboard; in Newport, Rhode Island; and Miami drew inspiration from French chateaus. Museums gathered art collections unique to America and became attractions themselves. Other museums in the Midwest honored the region’s pioneering settlers and the farms they created.
A house in Alaska is a reminder that Russia was once a colonial power in North America, while a pueblo in the Southwest remains a living community. A high school in Little Rock, Arkansas, recalls the determined group of Black teenagers willing to put their safety at risk to integrate the building and get an education alongside their white contemporaries.
Stacker compiled this list of iconic buildings from historical and government records and news articles. Some are grand—a statehouse modeled on a Roman temple and a skyscraper reminiscent of the Washington Monument. Others are modest, like a tiny church in the woods, or deserted, like a hotel in a ghost town emptied when the gold rush ended.
You’ll find people’s homes, national monuments, corporate headquarters, theaters and museums, and government centers in the mix. Some of the buildings are in cities; others in the country. Some represent the levers of power; others, ordinary people. Some serve as memorials, while others are whimsical.
- Alabama: Ivy Green
- Alaska: Russian Bishop’s House
- Arizona: Arizona Biltmore
- Arkansas: Little Rock Central High School
- California: The Getty Center
- Colorado: The Brown Palace Hotel
- Connecticut: The Glass House
- Delaware: Nemours Mansion
- Florida: Fontainebleau Miami Beach
- Georgia: Fox Theatre
- Hawaii: Iolani Palace
- Idaho: Mission of the Sacred Heart
- Illinois: Aqua Tower
- Indiana: West Baden Springs Hotel
- Iowa: Figge Art Museum
- Kansas: Museum at Prairiefire
- Kentucky: Churchill Downs
- Louisiana: St. Louis Cathedral
- Maine: Wadsworth-Longfellow House
- Maryland: Fort McHenry
- Massachusetts: Faneuil Hall
- Michigan: Fisher Building
- Minnesota: Foshay Tower
- Mississippi: Medgar Evers Home Museum
- Missouri: National World War I Museum and Memorial
- Montana: Hotel Meade
- Nebraska: Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer
- Nevada: Luxor Las Vegas
- New Hampshire: Franklin Pierce Homestead
- New Jersey: Ford Mansion and Washington’s Headquarters Museum
- New Mexico: Taos Pueblo
- New York: Chrysler Building
- North Carolina: Biltmore
- North Dakota: Bagg Bonanza Farm
- Ohio: Longaberger Basket Building
- Oklahoma: Price Tower
- Oregon: Pioneer Courthouse
- Pennsylvania: Fallingwater
- Rhode Island: The Breakers
- South Carolina: The Citadel
- South Dakota: Mitchell Corn Palace
- Tennessee: Batman Building
- Texas: Texas School Book Depository
- Utah: Salt Lake Temple
- Vermont: Robert Frost Stone House Museum
- Virginia: Virginia State Capitol
- Washington: Space Needle
- West Virginia: Our Lady of the Pines
- Wisconsin: Cana Island Lighthouse
- Wyoming: Sheridan Inn