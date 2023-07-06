NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently updated its study on unemployment claim reports in the United States. The study says unemployment claims have increased by 5% week-over-week as of June 26, 2023. New Mexico ranked No. 26 out of 51 in the study of states with the biggest increases in unemployment claims.

All but 19 states had unemployment claims that had risen from the previous week to the latest week. The data was also compared to the same week in 2022 and the same week pre-pandemic. Another factor in consideration for the study was the number of unemployment claims per 100,000 people in the workforce.

New Mexico’s Data

+6.59% from the previous week to the latest week

+6.11% from the same week pre-pandemic to the latest week

+59.64% from the same week in 2022 to the latest week

75 unemployment claims per 100,000 people in the workforce

States With the Biggest Increase in Unemployment Claims