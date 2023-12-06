NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Identity theft can upend anybody’s life. According to WalletHub, U.S. consumers reported losing 30% more money due to fraud in 2022 than in 2021. They recently released a new study that looked at which U.S. state is the hardest hit by identity theft and fraud and how well their residents are protected from it.

Luckily, WalletHub reports New Mexico is the fourth least vulnerable state in the country to identity theft and fraud. The study also ranked a state’s Identity Theft, Fraud, and Policy rank across 14 different metrics such as identity theft complaints per capita, median loss amount due to fraud, and availability of security-freeze law for minors’ credit reports.

New Mexico’s Identity Theft rate was No. 49, Fraud at No. 38, and Policy came in at No. 19. New Mexico also came in towards the bottom (at No. 50) when WalletHub looked at the Average Loss Amount Due to Online Identity Theft.

The District of Columbia took the No. 1 spot overall, with an identity theft rank of No. 5, a fraud rank of No. 2, and a policy rank of No. 1. WalletHub used data collected from the Federal Trade Commission, Internet Crime Complaint Center, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Experian Information Solutions, and the National Conference of State Legislatures to make their rankings.