ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent WalletHub study looked at homicide rates in the U.S. to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems. Albuquerque came in at spot 24, near the middle of the rankings.

WalletHub compared 45 large U.S. cities for the study, looking at per-capita homicides in quarter one of 2021, 2022, and 2023. Memphis, Tennessee, came in with the largest homicide rate problems, and Norfolk, Virginia, came in at spot 45.

Albuquerque is bordered by Lincoln, Nebraska, in spot 23, and St. Petersburg, Florida, in spot 25, in this study. To compare the states, homicides per capita were considered for quarter one of 2023, as well as the rate change from the same quarter from 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Cities with the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems