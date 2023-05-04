NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – WalletHub recently released its study on states where unemployment claims are increasing the most. New Mexico came in right in the middle, at spot No. 31 out of 51.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia to see where unemployment claims have risen the most. The results were determined based on changes in unemployment claims over selected weeks and by looking at the number of claims per amount of people in the labor force.

The state with the largest increase in unemployment claims, according to WalletHub, is Kentucky. The state with the smallest increase in unemployment claims is Delaware. Surrounding New Mexico is Tennessee, in spot No. 30, and Nebraska, in spot No. 32.

New Mexico Changes in Unemployment Claims

Change in unemployment latest week vs. previous week – 0.61%

Claims per 100,000 people in the labor force – 76

Change in unemployment since the same week in 2022 – down 9.95%

Change in unemployment since the same week pre-pandemic – down 7.81%

States with the Biggest Increases in Unemployment Claims

*Based on the largest increase since last week