(STACKER) – Napa Valley isn’t the only travel destination in the United States for a good glass of wine. While California’s wine country is known for being a top winery destination (and also home to the award-winning bottle of chardonnay that won top honors at the Judgment of Paris competition in 1976), wine connoisseurs no longer have to travel all the way to California for a good winery experience. In fact, at this point, noteworthy wineries are available to visit in every state, if you know where to look.

As of February 2023, there are 11,691 wineries in the United States, an increase of more than 10% since 2020. A 2022 report from WineAmerica stated the wine industry generates $276 billion in total economic activity and employs over a million people.

With such a booming industry and a plethora of wineries to choose from, how does a vino-lover know if a winery is worth it? First, the location is a big reason why people choose to visit a winery; if they are tucked away next to a sprawling field of grapes for guests to explore, then the wine is likely locally sourced. The tasting experience is also key. Wineries will offer a selection of their wines by the glass, or even tastings where the customer can order smaller pours of a variety of their wines. Some wineries even offer cellar tours with glimpses into their winemaking process. Of course, the ambiance is a big draw. If it’s the kind of place that makes guests want to post photos on Instagram to make their friends jealous, then that winery is probably doing something right.

So how do you know which winery to visit that includes some—if not all—of what makes a winery the best of the best? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated wineries in New Mexico, according to Yelp, so you know exactly where to venture when wine o’clock hits—no trip to Napa necessary. Only businesses that had at least three reviews and are categorized as wineries on Yelp were included. Therefore, it’s possible some businesses are miscategorized. Businesses that did not have a photo on Yelp were also not included.

#6. Corrales Winery

– Rating: 3.5/5 (26 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6275 Corrales Rd Corrales, NM 87048

– Categories: Wineries

#5. Acequia Vineyards and Winery

– Rating: 4.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 240 Reclining Acres Rd Corrales, NM 87048

– Categories: Wineries

#4. D.h. Lescombes Winery & Bistro

– Rating: 4.0/5 (901 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 901 Rio Grande Blvd Nw B-100 Ste B 100 Albuquerque, NM 87104

– Categories: Wineries, French, American (New)

#3. Gruet Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (97 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8400 Pan American Fwy NE Albuquerque, NM 87113

– Categories: Wineries

#2. Pasando Tiempo Winery and Vineyards

– Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 277 Dandelion Rd Corrales, NM 87048

– Categories: Wineries

#1. Milagro Vineyards

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 985 W Ella Dr Corrales, NM 87048

– Categories: Wineries

