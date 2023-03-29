(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. Sandia Peak Tramway
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,128)
– Type of activity: Trams
– Address: 30 Tramway Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122
#29. Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,112)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Natural History Museums
– Address: 2401 12th St NW Park in North Parking Lot, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#28. Albuquerque Old Town
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,338)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Historic Walking Areas
– Address: N Plaza St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#27. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,319)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Science Museums
– Address: 601 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123
#26. Petroglyph National Monument
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,966)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • National Parks
– Address: 6001 Unser Blvd NW Western Trail at Unser Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87120
#25. Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (820)
– Type of activity: Science Museums • Children’s Museums
– Address: 1701 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#24. ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 2601 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#23. Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (688)
– Type of activity: Cultural Events
– Address: 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
#22. Turquoise Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416)
– Type of activity: Art Galleries • Speciality Museums
– Address: 400 2nd St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
#21. ABQ BioPark Zoo
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,604)
– Type of activity: Zoos
– Address: 903 10th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
#20. New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (853)
– Type of activity: Natural History Museums
– Address: 1801 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#19. Albuquerque Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (634)
– Type of activity: Art Museums • History Museums
– Address: 2000 Mountain Rd NW In the heart of Old Town, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#18. Albuquerque Biological Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,001)
– Type of activity: Zoos • Aquariums
– Address: 2601 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#17. La Luz Trail
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248)
– Type of activity: Hiking Trails
– Address: 2113 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
#16. Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (691)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • History Museums
– Address: 9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
#15. San Felipe de Neri Church
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (815)
– Type of activity: Religious Sites
– Address: 2005 North Plaza, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#14. Unser Racing Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401)
– Type of activity: Specialty Museums
– Address: 1776 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
#13. Casa Rondena Winery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457)
– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards
– Address: 733 Chavez Rd NW North Valley, Albuquerque, NM 87107
#12. American International Rattlesnake Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443)
– Type of activity: Specialty Museums
– Address: 202 San Felipe St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#11. New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (203)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 1833 8th St NW a few blocks South of I-40 on 8th St, Albuquerque, NM 87102
#10. Rio Grande Nature Center State Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271)
– Type of activity: State Parks
– Address: 2901 Candelaria Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107
#9. Cibola National Forest
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas
#8. Albuquerque Isotopes Baseball
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362)
– Type of activity: Sports Complexes
– Address: 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
#7. Elena Gallegos Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: Off Simms Park Road, Albuquerque, NM 87111
#6. ABQ BioPark Aquarium
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (550)
– Type of activity: Aquariums
– Address: 2601 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#5. Casa Flamenca
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (63)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
#4. National Hispanic Cultural Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1701 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
#3. Gruet Winery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131)
– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards
– Address: 8400 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
#2. KiMo Theatre
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 423 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
#1. Volcano Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83)
– Type of activity: Parks