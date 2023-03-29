(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Sandia Peak Tramway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,128)

– Type of activity: Trams

– Address: 30 Tramway Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122

#29. Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,112)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Natural History Museums

– Address: 2401 12th St NW Park in North Parking Lot, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#28. Albuquerque Old Town

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,338)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: N Plaza St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#27. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,319)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Science Museums

– Address: 601 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123

#26. Petroglyph National Monument

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,966)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • National Parks

– Address: 6001 Unser Blvd NW Western Trail at Unser Blvd., Albuquerque, NM 87120

#25. Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (820)

– Type of activity: Science Museums • Children’s Museums

– Address: 1701 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#24. ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (829)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 2601 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#23. Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (688)

– Type of activity: Cultural Events

– Address: 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113

#22. Turquoise Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries • Speciality Museums

– Address: 400 2nd St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

#21. ABQ BioPark Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,604)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 903 10th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

#20. New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (853)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums

– Address: 1801 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#19. Albuquerque Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (634)

– Type of activity: Art Museums • History Museums

– Address: 2000 Mountain Rd NW In the heart of Old Town, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#18. Albuquerque Biological Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,001)

– Type of activity: Zoos • Aquariums

– Address: 2601 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#17. La Luz Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: 2113 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113

#16. Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (691)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • History Museums

– Address: 9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113

#15. San Felipe de Neri Church

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (815)

– Type of activity: Religious Sites

– Address: 2005 North Plaza, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#14. Unser Racing Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401)

– Type of activity: Specialty Museums

– Address: 1776 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107

#13. Casa Rondena Winery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 733 Chavez Rd NW North Valley, Albuquerque, NM 87107

#12. American International Rattlesnake Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443)

– Type of activity: Specialty Museums

– Address: 202 San Felipe St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#11. New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (203)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 1833 8th St NW a few blocks South of I-40 on 8th St, Albuquerque, NM 87102

#10. Rio Grande Nature Center State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271)

– Type of activity: State Parks

– Address: 2901 Candelaria Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107

#9. Cibola National Forest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

#8. Albuquerque Isotopes Baseball

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362)

– Type of activity: Sports Complexes

– Address: 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

#7. Elena Gallegos Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (209)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: Off Simms Park Road, Albuquerque, NM 87111

#6. ABQ BioPark Aquarium

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (550)

– Type of activity: Aquariums

– Address: 2601 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#5. Casa Flamenca

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (63)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 401 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104

#4. National Hispanic Cultural Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1701 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

#3. Gruet Winery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 8400 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113

#2. KiMo Theatre

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 423 Central Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

#1. Volcano Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83)

– Type of activity: Parks