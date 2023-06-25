(STACKER) – Theres something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Santa Fe using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Pollo Asado

– Rating: 4.5/5 (12 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2864 Cerillos Rd Ste 102 Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Mexican

#29. Sagche’s Coffee House

– Rating: 4.5/5 (92 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 730 St Michaels Dr Santa Fe, NM 87505

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes, Coffee & Tea

#28. El Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 8376 Cerrillos Rd Inn at Santa Fe Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: American (Traditional), Mexican

#27. Cake’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 227 Galisteo Santa Fe, NM 87501

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes

#26. Chapin & Mex Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 6417 Airport Rd Ste 100 Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Mexican

#25. Turquoise Trailer

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: Santa Fe, NM 87505

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Food Trucks, Coffee & Tea

#24. Anthonys Grill

– Rating: 5.0/5 (65 reviews)

– Address: 1622 St Michaels Dr Santa Fe, NM 87505

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Chinese, Vegetarian

#23. Henry & The Fish

– Rating: 5.0/5 (87 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 217 W San Francisco St Santa Fe, NM 87501

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Sandwiches

#22. El Chile Toreado

– Rating: 5.0/5 (227 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 807 Early St Santa Fe, NM 87501

– Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks

#21. Andale

– Rating: 5.0/5 (24 reviews)

– Address: 1006 Marquez Pl Santa Fe, NM 87505

– Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks

#20. Mac Santa Fe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (95 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 115 Water St Santa Fe, NM 87501

– Categories: Sandwiches, American (Traditional), Desserts

#19. Santafamous Street Eats

– Rating: 5.0/5 (42 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 502 Old Santa Fe Trl Santa Fe, NM 87505

– Categories: Food Trucks, New Mexican Cuisine

#18. Joe’s Tequila Bar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 303 E Alameda St Inn On The Alameda Santa Fe, NM 87501

– Categories: Mexican, Beer, Wine & Spirits

#17. Crepas-oh!

– Rating: 5.0/5 (87 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1382 Vegas Verdes Dr Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Creperies, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

#16. El Rinconcito

– Rating: 5.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 2864 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Mexican

#15. Tacos Y Mas

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 1260 Siler Rd Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks

#14. Tacos Acapulco

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 1599 S St Francis Dr Santa Fe, NM 87505

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#13. Santarepa Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (238 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 229 Johnson St Santa Fe, NM 87501

– Categories: Venezuelan

#12. Tacos Y Burritos La Fe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 6600 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos

#11. El Sabor

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 518 Old Santa Fe Trl Santa Fe, NM 87505

– Categories: Spanish, Food Trucks

#10. Sopaipilla Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 2900 Cerrillos Rd Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: New Mexican Cuisine, Burgers, Sandwiches

#9. Ras Rody’s Jamaican Vegan

– Rating: 5.0/5 (57 reviews)

– Address: 1320 Agua Fria St Santa Fe, NM 87501

– Categories: Food Trucks, Caribbean

#8. El Queretano

– Rating: 5.0/5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 4430 Airport Rd Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

#7. Manny’s Tortas

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 4725 Airport Rd Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks, Burgers

#6. IL Encanto

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 502 Old Santa Fe Trail Santa Fe, NM 87505

– Categories: Food Trucks, Italian

#5. Angel’s Coffee Shop

– Rating: 5.0/5 (27 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4350 Airport Rd Ste 13 Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Bakeries, Custom Cakes, Breakfast & Brunch

#4. Jersey Mike’s Subs

– Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 4980 Promenade Blvd Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Fast Food, Delis, Sandwiches

#3. Root 66 Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 1704 Lena St Santa Fe, NM 87505

– Categories: Comfort Food, Vegan

#2. Plantita Vegan Bakery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 1704 Lena St Ste B4 Santa Fe, NM 87501

– Categories: Vegan, Bakeries

#1. Burrito Familiar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: Buffalo Grass Rd Airport Rd Santa Fe, NM 87507

– Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican

