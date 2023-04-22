(STACKER) – The first public museum was founded in 1684 at the University of Oxford. The Ashmolean Museum was founded when Elias Ashmole donated his private collection to the university in 1677. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals. By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from around the world.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in New Mexico on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see what museums are in your own home state.

#30. Geronimo Springs Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Address: 211 Main St, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901-2838

#29. New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (387 reviews)

– Address: 4100 Dripping Springs Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88011-5067

#28. Sky City Cultural Center & Haak’u Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (934 reviews)

– Address: Haaku Rd, Pueblo of Acoma, NM 87034

#27. American International Rattlesnake Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)

– Address: 202 San Felipe St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1442

#26. Taos Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

– Address: 227 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte Fechin House, Taos, NM 87571-7316

#25. Tinkertown Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)

– Address: 121 Sandia Crest Rd, Sandia Park, NM 87047-2415

#24. Vietnam Veterans Memorial

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (324 reviews)

– Address: 34 Country Club Rd US 64 Mile Marker 276, 5 Miles North of Angel Fire, Angel Fire, NM 87710

#23. New Mexico Museum of Space History

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (578 reviews)

– Address: Nm Hwy 2001, Alamogordo, NM 88311-5430

#22. Unser Racing Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)

– Address: 1776 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107-3245

#21. Deming Luna Mimbres Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (292 reviews)

– Address: 301 S Silver Ave, Deming, NM 88030-3761

#20. Palace of the Governors

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,010 reviews)

– Address: 105 W Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501-2014

#19. Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (691 reviews)

– Address: 9201 Balloon Museum Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2425

#18. El Rancho de las Golondrinas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)

– Address: 334 Los Pinos Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87507-4363

#17. Millicent Rogers Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (770 reviews)

– Address: 1504 Millicent Rogers Rd, Taos, NM 87571

#16. Roswell Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

– Address: 1011 N Richardson Ave, Roswell, NM 88201-4998

#15. Albuquerque Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (634 reviews)

– Address: 2000 Mountain Rd NW In the heart of Old Town, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1459

#14. Bradbury Science Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (904 reviews)

– Address: 1350 Central Ave, Los Alamos, NM 87544-3244

#13. Nedra Matteucci Galleries

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (358 reviews)

– Address: 1075 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe, NM 87501-2735

#12. San Miguel Chapel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)

– Address: 401 Old Santa Fe Trl Lower Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501-2746

#11. International UFO Museum and Research Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,720 reviews)

– Address: 114 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88203-4706

#10. Turquoise Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (417 reviews)

– Address: 400 2nd St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

#9. New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (853 reviews)

– Address: 1801 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1375

#8. Ghost Ranch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (916 reviews)

– Address: 280 Private Drive 1708 US Highway 84, Abiquiu, NM 87510

#7. Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (820 reviews)

– Address: 1701 Mountain Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104-1396

#6. Museum of Indian Arts & Culture

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (884 reviews)

– Address: 710 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe, NM 87505-7511

#5. New Mexico History Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,478 reviews)

– Address: 113 Lincoln Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501-2005

#4. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,320 reviews)

– Address: 601 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-3378

#3. Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,173 reviews)

– Address: 217 Johnson St, Santa Fe, NM 87501-1826

#2. Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,112 reviews)

– Address: 2401 12th St NW Park in North Parking Lot, Albuquerque, NM 87104-2302

#1. Museum of International Folk Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,112 reviews)

– Address: 706 Camino Lejo on Museum Hill, Santa Fe, NM 87505-7511