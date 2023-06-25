(STACKER) – Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. Other layering affects these calls, too—from turf quality to routing to clubhouse amenities and even the area’s climate or other attractions.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in New Mexico on Tripadvisor. These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite home-state courses made the list—and perhaps to make a bucket list for courses you’ve yet to try.

#25. The Lodge Golf Course

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 601 Corona Pl, Cloudcroft, NM 88317-7703

#24. Riverview Golf Course

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 583 Road 6100, Kirtland, NM 87417-9318

#23. Quail Run Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 3101 Old Pecos Trl, Santa Fe, NM 87505-9025

#22. Santa Ana Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 288 Prairie Star Rd, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM 87004-5939

#21. Isleta Golf Club

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 4001 Hwy. 47 SE, Albuquerque, NM 87105

#20. Paradise Hills Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 10035 Country Club Ln NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114-4201

#19. Inn of the Mountain Gods Golf Course

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 287 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Mescalero, NM 88340-9641

#18. New Mexico Tech Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Address: 801 Leroy Pl, Socorro, NM 87801-4681

#17. Arroyo del Oso Golf Course

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 7001 Osuna Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109-2955

#16. Coyote Del Malpais

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 2001 George Hanosh Blvd, Grants, NM 87020-3614

#15. The Canyon Club at Four Hills

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 911 Four Hills Rd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87123-4337

#14. Sonoma Ranch Golf Course

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Address: 1274 Golf Club Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88011-4003

#13. New Mexico State University Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Address: 3000 Herb Wimberly Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001

#12. Black Mesa Golf Club

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Address: 115 State Road 399, Espanola, NM 87532-3169

#11. Sierra del Rio Golf Course

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Address: 101 Clubhouse Dr., Elephant Butte, NM 87935

#10. Red Hawk Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Address: 7502 Red Hawk Golf Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88012-8023

#9. Twin Warriors Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Address: 1301 Tuyuna Trail at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM 87004

#8. Sandia Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Address: 30 Rainbow Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113-2156

#7. Towa Golf Resort

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Address: 47 Towa Golf Road, Santa Fe, NM 87506

#6. Taos Country Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Address: 54 Golf Course Dr, Ranchos De Taos, Taos, NM 87557-7914

#5. Pinon Hills Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Address: 2101 Sunrise Pkwy, Farmington, NM 87401-9277

#4. Cochiti Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Address: 5200 Cochiti Hwy, Cochiti Lake, NM 87083-6048

#3. The Links at Sierra Blanca

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Address: 105 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM 88345

#2. Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Address: 205 Caja Del Rio Rd Off Highway 599, Santa Fe, NM 87506-8552

#1. Paako Ridge Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Address: 1 Club House Dr, Sandia Park, NM 87047-8531

