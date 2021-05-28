Highest paying jobs in Albuquerque that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in Albuquerque using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

#50. Financial examiners

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $75,910

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,730

– Employment: 68,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,230)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,050)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,620)

– Job description: Enforce or ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing financial and securities institutions and financial and real estate transactions. May examine, verify, or authenticate records.

#49. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,030

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,090

– Employment: 84,610

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,340)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($107,320)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($104,870)

– Job description: Conduct research or perform investigation for the purpose of identifying, abating, or eliminating sources of pollutants or hazards that affect either the environment or public health. Using knowledge of various scientific disciplines, may collect, synthesize, study, report, and recommend action based on data derived from measurements or observations of air, food, soil, water, and other sources.

#48. Labor relations specialists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,180

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,870

– Employment: 70,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($113,270)

— Spartanburg, SC ($111,380)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($103,990)

– Job description: Resolve disputes between workers and managers, negotiate collective bargaining agreements, or coordinate grievance procedures to handle employee complaints.

#47. Producers and directors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,590

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,690

– Employment: 119,490

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,160)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,250)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($122,140)

– Job description: Produce or direct stage, television, radio, video, or film productions for entertainment, information, or instruction. Responsible for creative decisions, such as interpretation of script, choice of actors or guests, set design, sound, special effects, and choreography.

#46. Registered nurses

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,740

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Employment: 2,986,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#45. Architects, except landscape and naval

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $77,820

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,470

– Employment: 103,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,510)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($112,110)

– Job description: Plan and design structures, such as private residences, office buildings, theaters, factories, and other structural property.

#44. Database administrators and architects

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,320

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– Employment: 133,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($126,540)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($120,430)

– Job description: Administer, test, and implement computer databases, applying knowledge of database management systems. Coordinate changes to computer databases. Identify, investigate, and resolve database performance issues, database capacity, and database scalability. May plan, coordinate, and implement security measures to safeguard computer databases.

#43. Occupational health and safety specialists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,900

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,110

– Employment: 95,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,250)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($107,790)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,190)

– Job description: Review, evaluate, and analyze work environments and design programs and procedures to control, eliminate, and prevent disease or injury caused by chemical, physical, and biological agents or ergonomic factors. May conduct inspections and enforce adherence to laws and regulations governing the health and safety of individuals. May be employed in the public or private sector.

#42. Writers and authors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,560

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– Employment: 44,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($114,740)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($110,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($108,010)

– Job description: Originate and prepare written material, such as scripts, stories, advertisements, and other material.

#41. Computer programmers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,730

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

#40. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $81,350

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,110

– Employment: 27,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,400)

— Tulsa, OK ($186,490)

— Midland, TX ($167,040)

– Job description: Study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth. May use geological, physics, and mathematics knowledge in exploration for oil, gas, minerals, or underground water; or in waste disposal, land reclamation, or other environmental problems. May study the Earth’s internal composition, atmospheres, and oceans, and its magnetic, electrical, and gravitational forces. Includes mineralogists, paleontologists, stratigraphers, geodesists, and seismologists.

#39. Network and computer systems administrators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $81,800

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

#38. Zoologists and wildlife biologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $81,810

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,510

– Employment: 17,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($110,830)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($108,680)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($105,890)

– Job description: Study the origins, behavior, diseases, genetics, and life processes of animals and wildlife. May specialize in wildlife research and management. May collect and analyze biological data to determine the environmental effects of present and potential use of land and water habitats.

#37. Budget analysts

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $82,260

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,690

– Employment: 49,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,650)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($101,450)

– Job description: Examine budget estimates for completeness, accuracy, and conformance with procedures and regulations. Analyze budgeting and accounting reports.

#36. Computer systems analysts

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $82,940

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

#35. Logisticians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $83,200

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,830

– Employment: 184,230

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,200)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($112,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,510)

– Job description: Analyze and coordinate the ongoing logistical functions of a firm or organization. Responsible for the entire life cycle of a product, including acquisition, distribution, internal allocation, delivery, and final disposal of resources.

#34. Management analysts

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $84,560

– #192 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#33. Chemists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $85,350

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,410

– Employment: 82,940

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Peoria, IL ($134,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,250)

– Job description: Conduct qualitative and quantitative chemical analyses or experiments in laboratories for quality or process control or to develop new products or knowledge.

#32. Operations research analysts

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $90,810

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,280

– Employment: 96,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,830)

— Salinas, CA ($124,950)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($123,370)

– Job description: Formulate and apply mathematical modeling and other optimizing methods to develop and interpret information that assists management with decisionmaking, policy formulation, or other managerial functions. May collect and analyze data and develop decision support software, services, or products. May develop and supply optimal time, cost, or logistics networks for program evaluation, review, or implementation.

#31. Construction managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $92,140

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

#30. Hydrologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $93,200

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,150

– Employment: 6,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($115,020)

– Job description: Research the distribution, circulation, and physical properties of underground and surface waters; and study the form and intensity of precipitation and its rate of infiltration into the soil, movement through the earth, and return to the ocean and atmosphere.

#29. Civil engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $95,990

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

#28. Marketing managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $97,880

– #245 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

#27. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $98,070

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#26. Conservation scientists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $98,520

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,020

– Employment: 22,020

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($107,170)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($102,600)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($98,850)

– Job description: Manage, improve, and protect natural resources to maximize their use without damaging the environment. May conduct soil surveys and develop plans to eliminate soil erosion or to protect rangelands. May instruct farmers, agricultural production managers, or ranchers in best ways to use crop rotation, contour plowing, or terracing to conserve soil and water; in the number and kind of livestock and forage plants best suited to particular ranges; and in range and farm improvements, such as fencing and reservoirs for stock watering.

#25. Atmospheric and space scientists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $99,500

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 10,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)

– Job description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology.

#24. Computer network architects

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $100,780

– #133 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

#23. Sales managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $107,530

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#22. Training and development managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $109,140

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,920

– Employment: 38,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($178,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the training and development activities and staff of an organization.

#21. Environmental engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $110,320

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,890

– Employment: 50,260

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($128,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,210)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($114,890)

– Job description: Research, design, plan, or perform engineering duties in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental hazards using various engineering disciplines. Work may include waste treatment, site remediation, or pollution control technology.

#20. Purchasing managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $110,390

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

#19. Human resources managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $110,460

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

#18. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $112,020

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,680

– Employment: 288,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, NY ($150,650)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,850)

— Battle Creek, MI ($141,310)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers where technical or scientific knowledge is required in such areas as biology, engineering, chemistry, and electronics, normally obtained from at least 2 years of postsecondary education.

#17. Information security analysts

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $112,490

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,580

– Employment: 138,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($147,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,910)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($130,620)

– Job description: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information. Assess system vulnerabilities for security risks and propose and implement risk mitigation strategies. May ensure appropriate security controls are in place that will safeguard digital files and vital electronic infrastructure. May respond to computer security breaches and viruses.

#16. Financial managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $114,590

– #248 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.

#15. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $115,060

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,330

– Employment: 23,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($123,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,700)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($121,330)

– Job description: Promote worksite or product safety by applying knowledge of industrial processes, mechanics, chemistry, psychology, and industrial health and safety laws. Includes industrial product safety engineers.

#14. Natural sciences managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $115,880

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.

#13. General and operations managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $116,780

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#12. Industrial engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $116,820

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

#11. Computer and information systems managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $117,620

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#10. Personal financial advisors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $119,280

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

#9. Aerospace engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $120,010

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,110

– Employment: 60,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft. May conduct basic and applied research to evaluate adaptability of materials and equipment to aircraft design and manufacture. May recommend improvements in testing equipment and techniques.

#8. Industrial production managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $120,720

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#7. Electrical engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $121,050

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,990

– Employment: 185,220

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,480)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($130,150)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($125,700)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, test, or supervise the manufacturing and installation of electrical equipment, components, or systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use.

#6. Mechanical engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $121,570

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

#5. Chemical engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,820

– Employment: 25,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($158,110)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($147,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($140,750)

– Job description: Design chemical plant equipment and devise processes for manufacturing chemicals and products, such as gasoline, synthetic rubber, plastics, detergents, cement, paper, and pulp, by applying principles and technology of chemistry, physics, and engineering.

#4. Electronics engineers, except computer

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $129,120

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,320

– Employment: 122,320

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,210)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($134,110)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($131,740)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test electronic components and systems for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use employing knowledge of electronic theory and materials properties. Design electronic circuits and components for use in fields such as telecommunications, aerospace guidance and propulsion control, acoustics, or instruments and controls.

#3. Materials engineers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $130,470

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 24,740

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($134,530)

— Boulder, CO ($131,510)

— Albuquerque, NM ($130,470)

– Job description: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Includes those engineers working with composite materials or specializing in one type of material, such as graphite, metal and metal alloys, ceramics and glass, plastics and polymers, and naturally occurring materials. Includes metallurgists and metallurgical engineers, ceramic engineers, and welding engineers.

#2. Medical and health services managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $140,680

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#1. Architectural and engineering managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $180,560

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.