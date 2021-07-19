Highest paying jobs in Albuquerque for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Albuquerque, NM using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

Kot500 // Shutterstock

#50. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $48,850 (#194 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

Pxhere

#49. Maintenance workers, machinery

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $49,660 (#126 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

Canva

#48. Farm equipment mechanics and service technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $49,830 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,350

– Employment: 35,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Las Cruces, NM ($72,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,240)

— Fargo, ND-MN ($63,400)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul farm machinery and vehicles, such as tractors, harvesters, dairy equipment, and irrigation systems.

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#47. Industrial machinery mechanics

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $49,920 (#309 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#46. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $50,140 (#114 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

GolF2532 // Shutterstock

#45. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $50,450 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($71,820)

— Anchorage, AK ($68,510)

— Rockford, IL ($65,040)

– Job description: Install, program, maintain, and repair security and fire alarm wiring and equipment. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#44. Advertising sales agents

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $50,500 (#164 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#43. Sheet metal workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $50,580 (#134 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#42. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $51,110 (#52 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,580

– Employment: 549,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Odessa, TX ($85,040)

— Fairbanks, AK ($80,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,990)

– Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#41. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $51,930 (#116 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#40. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $51,980 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,710

– Employment: 110,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($57,110)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($56,620)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($54,400)

– Job description: Make and confirm reservations for transportation or lodging, or sell transportation tickets. May check baggage and direct passengers to designated concourse, pier, or track; deliver tickets and contact individuals and groups to inform them of package tours; or provide tourists with travel or transportation information.

Roman023_photography // Shutterstock

#39. Riggers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,120 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 21,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($78,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($78,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($68,240)

– Job description: Set up or repair rigging for construction projects, manufacturing plants, logging yards, ships and shipyards, or for the entertainment industry.

U.S. Air Force photo // Airman 1st Class Greg Erwin

#38. Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,150 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,140

– Employment: 137,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($64,780)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($64,240)

— Harrisonburg, VA ($61,990)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend spraying or rolling machines to coat or paint any of a wide variety of products, including glassware, cloth, ceramics, metal, plastic, paper, or wood, with lacquer, silver, copper, rubber, varnish, glaze, enamel, oil, or rust-proofing materials. Includes painters of transportation vehicles such as painters in auto body repair facilities.

Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#37. Postal service mail carriers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,720 (#193 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

rlat // Shutterstock

#36. Postal service clerks

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,890 (#94 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

Pixabay

#35. Hazardous materials removal workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $53,140 (#28 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,170

– Employment: 44,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Knoxville, TN ($79,260)

— Salinas, CA ($72,170)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($70,300)

– Job description: Identify, remove, pack, transport, or dispose of hazardous materials, including asbestos, lead-based paint, waste oil, fuel, transmission fluid, radioactive materials, or contaminated soil. Specialized training and certification in hazardous materials handling or a confined entry permit are generally required. May operate earth-moving equipment or trucks.

kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#34. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $53,460 (#93 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

Canva

#33. Cargo and freight agents

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $53,750 (#17 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($72,590)

— St. Cloud, MN ($67,360)

— Springfield, MO ($59,660)

– Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#32. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $53,780 (#205 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#31. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $54,680 (#98 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#30. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $54,690 (#110 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#29. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $57,270 (#181 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 4,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

wandee007 // Shutterstock

#28. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $57,480 (#22 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.

welcomia // Shutterstock

#27. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $57,750 (#87 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#26. Chefs and head cooks

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $57,760 (#83 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#25. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $58,040 (#210 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

goodluz // Shutterstock

#24. Real estate sales agents

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $58,120 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,990

– Employment: 168,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($106,280)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($101,300)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($98,580)

– Job description: Rent, buy, or sell property for clients. Perform duties such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts. Includes agents who represent buyer.

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $58,900 (#230 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#22. Occupational health and safety technicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $59,370 (#48 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#21. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $61,250 (#280 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

Canva

#20. Construction and building inspectors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $61,460 (#128 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#19. Private detectives and investigators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $61,500 (#29 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#18. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $61,700 (#283 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#17. Community health workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $62,250 (#6 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,920)

— Manchester, NH ($66,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,370)

– Job description: Promote health within a community by assisting individuals to adopt healthy behaviors. Serve as an advocate for the health needs of individuals by assisting community residents in effectively communicating with healthcare providers or social service agencies. Act as liaison or advocate and implement programs that promote, maintain, and improve individual and overall community health. May deliver health-related preventive services such as blood pressure, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. May collect data to help identify community health needs.

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#16. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $62,330 (#87 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $63,400 (#206 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#14. Food service managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $64,420 (#92 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

sculpies // Shutterstock

#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $64,450 (#248 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

Unsplash

#12. Structural iron and steel workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $64,720 (#41 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

Jat306 // Shutterstock

#11. Millwrights

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $67,190 (#21 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $67,390 (#288 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

Unsplash

#9. Tax preparers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $67,790 (#12 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Lodging managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $68,820 (#41 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#7. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $69,590 (#199 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

Canva

#6. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,390 (#37 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

Prath // Shutterstock

#5. Detectives and criminal investigators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $85,170 (#109 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

Canva

#4. Transportation inspectors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $85,390 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $91,660 (#199 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

Canva

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $92,370 (#138 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#1. Commercial pilots

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $103,920 (#41 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.