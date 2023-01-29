(STACKER) – The days when most NBA stars played for the same team throughout their careers are so over. With players often signing short-term contracts or long-term deals that include an opt-out clause, the culture has become one of total player empowerment: The stars have a say in where, with whom, and for how much money they would like to play.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paid NBA players using Nov. 8, 2022 data from Spotrac. Interestingly, the top of the list is dominated by three California teams with the Warriors, Clippers, and Lakers each placing two stars in the top 10. The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are the only teams with three players in the top 25.

If you’re wondering how the highest-earning players in the NBA stack up financially against their major-sport counterparts, #1 Stephen Curry’s $48.1 million is similar to the NFL’s #1 earner, quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million) and the MLB’s #1 earner, pitcher Max Scherzer ($43.3 million). NBA’s riches reach a bit deeper, though, as the NFL’s 25th-highest salary is $24 million and the MLB’s is $25 million compared to the NBA’s $33.7 million (Jrue Holiday).

#25. Jrue Holiday



– Team: Milwaukee Bucks

– Position: Shooting guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $33,665,040

#22. Kristaps Porzingis (tie)



– Team: Washington Wizards

– Position: Power forward

– 2022-23 Salary: $33,833,400

#22. Devin Booker (tie)



– Team: Phoenix Suns

– Position: Shooting guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $33,833,400

#22. Karl-Anthony Towns (tie)



– Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

– Position: Center

– 2022-23 Salary: $33,833,400

#20. Ben Simmons (tie)



– Team: Brooklyn Nets

– Position: Point guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $35,448,672

#20. Pascal Siakam (tie)



– Team: Toronto Raptors

– Position: Power forward

– 2022-23 Salary: $35,448,672

#19. Kyrie Irving



– Team: Brooklyn Nets

– Position: Point guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $36,934,550

#16. Trae Young (tie)



– Team: Atlanta Hawks

– Position: Point guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $37,096,500

#16. Zach LaVine (tie)



– Team: Chicago Bulls

– Position: Shooting guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $37,096,500

#16. Luka Doncic (tie)



– Team: Dallas Mavericks

– Position: Point guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $37,096,500

#15. Tobias Harris



– Team: Philadelphia 76ers

– Position: Small forward

– 2022-23 Salary: $37,633,050

#14. Jimmy Butler



– Team: Miami Heat

– Position: Small forward

– 2022-23 Salary: $37,653,300

#13. Khris Middleton



– Team: Milwaukee Bucks

– Position: Small forward

– 2022-23 Salary: $37,948,276

#12. Anthony Davis



– Team: Los Angeles Lakers

– Position: Center

– 2022-23 Salary: $37,980,720

#11. Rudy Gobert



– Team: Minnesota Timberwolves

– Position: Center

– 2022-23 Salary: $38,172,414

#10. Klay Thompson



– Team: Golden State Warriors

– Position: Shooting guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $40,600,080

#7. Damian Lillard (tie)



– Team: Portland Trail Blazers

– Position: Point guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $42,492,492

#7. Kawhi Leonard (tie)



– Team: Los Angeles Clippers

– Position: Small forward

– 2022-23 Salary: $42,492,492

#7. Giannis Antetokounmpo (tie)



– Team: Milwaukee Bucks

– Position: Power forward

– 2022-23 Salary: $42,492,492

#6. Paul George



– Team: Los Angeles Clippers

– Position: Shooting guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $42,492,568

#5. Bradley Beal



– Team: Washington Wizards

– Position: Shooting guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $43,279,250

#4. Kevin Durant



– Team: Brooklyn Nets

– Position: Small forward

– 2022-23 Salary: $44,124,845

#3. LeBron James



– Team: Los Angeles Lakers

– Position: Small forward

– 2022-23 Salary: $44,474,988

#2. Russell Westbrook



– Team: Los Angeles Lakers

– Position: Point guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $47,063,478

#1. Stephen Curry



– Team: Golden State Warriors

– Position: Point guard

– 2022-23 Salary: $48,070,014