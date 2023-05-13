(STACKER) – In 1903, four Polish-Jewish immigrant brothers—Harry, Albert, Sam, and Jack—pooled their money and purchased a projector and a single film reel (“The Great Train Robbery”). They began showing the film in the front yard of their small-town residence, attracting huge audiences.

Realizing how popular and profitable the venture could be, they took their setup on the road, touring other small Midwestern towns, and saving up to buy a brick-and-mortar theater. Twenty years and a small fortune in ticket sales later, the brothers decided they were ready to take the next step in the industry and established their own production company in 1923: Warner Brothers Classics of the Screen.

Today, with the studio marking its 100-year anniversary this year, Warner Bros. has a hand in everything from film production to TV series creation, animation, comic books, and video games. The media company has produced 10,000 feature films, 2,400 TV shows, and has consistently made a profit of well over $1 billion annually, landing them a place among the Big Five American film studios. Some of their most popular titles of the last several decades include popular films like “The Matrix,” the “Harry Potter” franchise, “Clash of the Titans,” “The Lego Movie,” “Suicide Squad,” and the “Dark Knight” trilogy.

Stacker compiled box office data from The Numbers on all 934 Warner Bros. movies that have been theatrically distributed and ranked in the top 50 by inflation-adjusted worldwide box office. Box office numbers were adjusted for inflation according to the year of release and the Consumer Price Index as of April 2023.

Some of the aforementioned popular titles (spoiler alert: every entry in the original “Harry Potter” series) made the list, while other inclusions might be complete shockers (there’s at least one 1970s western). Read on to see how many of your favorite Warner Bros. films were major moneymakers and which ones missed the mark.

#50. Ready Player One (2018)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $696 million

– Worldwide box office in 2018: $579.1 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $165.5 million

– Domestic box office in 2018: $137.7 million

#49. American Sniper (2014)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $697.8 million

– Worldwide box office in 2014: $547.3 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $446.4 million

– Domestic box office in 2014: $350.1 million

#48. The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $701.1 million

– Worldwide box office in 2003: $427.3 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $228.5 million

– Domestic box office in 2003: $139.3 million

#47. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $701.3 million

– Worldwide box office in 2009: $498.4 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $294.1 million

– Domestic box office in 2009: $209 million

#46. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $710.5 million

– Worldwide box office in 2003: $433.1 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $246.7 million

– Domestic box office in 2003: $150.4 million

#45. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $718.8 million

– Worldwide box office in 2011: $535.7 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $250.7 million

– Domestic box office in 2011: $186.8 million

#44. Billy Jack (1971)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $730.5 million

– Worldwide box office in 1971: $98 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $730.5 million

– Domestic box office in 1971: $98 million

#43. Blazing Saddles (1974)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $731.5 million

– Worldwide box office in 1974: $119.5 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $731.5 million

– Domestic box office in 1974: $119.5 million

#42. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $735.4 million

– Worldwide box office in 2005: $475.8 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $319.1 million

– Domestic box office in 2005: $206.5 million

#41. The Fugitive (1993)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $739.1 million

– Worldwide box office in 1993: $353.7 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $384.2 million

– Domestic box office in 1993: $183.9 million

#40. The Last Samurai (2003)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $749.5 million

– Worldwide box office in 2003: $456.8 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $182.3 million

– Domestic box office in 2003: $111.1 million

#39. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $758.4 million

– Worldwide box office in 1939: $34.9 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $752.7 million

– Domestic box office in 1939: $34.7 million

#38. Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $768.3 million

– Worldwide box office in 2001: $450.7 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $312.7 million

– Domestic box office in 2001: $183.4 million

#37. Troy (2004)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $772.1 million

– Worldwide box office in 2004: $483.2 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $213 million

– Domestic box office in 2004: $133.3 million

#36. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $779.4 million

– Worldwide box office in 2018: $648.5 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $191.8 million

– Domestic box office in 2018: $159.6 million

#35. The Hangover Part II (2011)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $787.4 million

– Worldwide box office in 2011: $586.8 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $341.5 million

– Domestic box office in 2011: $254.5 million

#34. The Batman (2022)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $790.4 million

– Worldwide box office in 2022: $766.3 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $380.9 million

– Domestic box office in 2022: $369.3 million

#33. Justice League (2017)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $807.7 million

– Worldwide box office in 2017: $655.9 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $282 million

– Domestic box office in 2017: $229 million

#32. The Matrix (1999)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $844.3 million

– Worldwide box office in 1999: $466 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $315.3 million

– Domestic box office in 1999: $174 million

#31. I Am Legend (2007)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $852.4 million

– Worldwide box office in 2007: $585.5 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $373.2 million

– Domestic box office in 2007: $256.4 million

#30. It (2017)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $863.2 million

– Worldwide box office in 2017: $701 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $404.9 million

– Domestic box office in 2017: $328.8 million

#29. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $865.5 million

– Worldwide box office in 1991: $390.5 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $366.8 million

– Domestic box office in 1991: $165.5 million

#28. Man of Steel (2013)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $865.5 million

– Worldwide box office in 2013: $668 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $377.1 million

– Domestic box office in 2013: $291 million

#27. The Bodyguard (1992)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $884.1 million

– Worldwide box office in 1992: $411 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $262.4 million

– Domestic box office in 1992: $122 million

#26. Gravity (2013)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $888.4 million

– Worldwide box office in 2013: $685.7 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $355.1 million

– Domestic box office in 2013: $274.1 million

#25. Suicide Squad (2016)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $937.8 million

– Worldwide box office in 2016: $745.7 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $408.8 million

– Domestic box office in 2016: $325.1 million

#24. Twister (1996)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $953.9 million

– Worldwide box office in 1996: $495.7 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $465.1 million

– Domestic box office in 1996: $241.7 million

#23. Batman (1989)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.002 billion

– Worldwide box office in 1989: $411.3 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $611.6 million

– Domestic box office in 1989: $251.2 million

#22. Wonder Woman (2017)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.007 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2017: $817.7 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $508 million

– Domestic box office in 2017: $412.6 million

#21. Inception (2010)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.008 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2010: $728.5 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $405 million

– Domestic box office in 2010: $292.6 million

#20. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.021 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2016: $811.7 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $294.3 million

– Domestic box office in 2016: $234 million

#19. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.097 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2016: $872.4 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $415.5 million

– Domestic box office in 2016: $330.4 million

#18. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.199 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2014: $940.3 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $325.3 million

– Domestic box office in 2014: $255.1 million

#17. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.212 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2003: $738.6 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $462 million

– Domestic box office in 2003: $281.6 million

#16. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.243 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2013: $959.4 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $334.6 million

– Domestic box office in 2013: $258.2 million

#15. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.262 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2004: $789.6 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $399.1 million

– Domestic box office in 2004: $249.8 million

#14. Joker (2019)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.262 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2019: $1.069 billion

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $396 million

– Domestic box office in 2019: $335.5 million

#13. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.308 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2009: $929.4 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $425 million

– Domestic box office in 2009: $302.1 million

#12. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.317 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2010: $951.8 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $409.9 million

– Domestic box office in 2010: $296.1 million

#11. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.334 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2012: $1.015 billion

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $398.4 million

– Domestic box office in 2012: $303 million

#10. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.368 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2007: $939.6 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $425.3 million

– Domestic box office in 2007: $292.1 million

#9. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.371 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2005: $886.7 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $448.5 million

– Domestic box office in 2005: $290.2 million

#8. Aquaman (2018)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.375 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2018: $1.144 billion

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $402.7 million

– Domestic box office in 2018: $335.1 million

#7. Superman (1978)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.389 billion

– Worldwide box office in 1978: $300.2 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $621.1 million

– Domestic box office in 1978: $134.2 million

#6. The Dark Knight (2008)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.411 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2008: $1.006 billion

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $750 million

– Domestic box office in 2008: $535 million

#5. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.423 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2012: $1.082 billion

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $589.2 million

– Domestic box office in 2012: $448.1 million

#4. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.468 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2002: $875. million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $440 million

– Domestic box office in 2002: $262.2 million

#3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.645 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2001: $965 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $541.8 million

– Domestic box office in 2001: $317.9 million

#2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $1.766 billion

– Worldwide box office in 2011: $1.316 billion

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $511.5 million

– Domestic box office in 2011: $381.2 million

#1. The Exorcist (1973)

– Inflation-adjusted worldwide box office: $2.911 billion

– Worldwide box office in 1973: $428.2 million

– Inflation-adjusted domestic box office: $1.566 billion

– Domestic box office in 1973: $230.3 million