(STACKER) – Regular physical activity is beneficial for both physical and mental health. But around 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. say they don’t engage in any kind of physical exercise in a typical week, a 2021 report by Ipsos found.

Nearly one-third of U.S. adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression disorder in 2023, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data. People treated for anxiety, depression, and psychological distress—and who exercise regularly—show fewer and less intense symptoms of those conditions than their fellow patients who don’t exercise, according to a 2023 umbrella review of medical research. The study highlighted that the most significant benefits of physical activity accrue to otherwise healthy individuals, as well as those suffering from depression and HIV.

Many studies have also demonstrated that physical exercise provides sustained boosts to cognitive function. For example, a 2020 meta-analysis of 46 randomized controlled trials established that older adults participating in aerobic activities such as running, swimming, and cycling have stronger cognition abilities and working memory capacity than their less active peers. Overall, there’s a consensus in the medical scientific community that physical activity is an essential factor in mitigating aging-related cognitive decline.

Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to analyze data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual PLACES report, released in 2023, to see which counties had the most physically active adults. The survey, administered in 2021, asked respondents if they had exercised for leisure in the past month. The data measures the share of adults who reported low or no physical activity.

The most active counties in New Mexico are listed below. Counties are ranked by the share of adults who reported any level of leisure physical activity, including running, golf, or gardening. In the event of a tie, the overall population was used.

To see how New Mexico compares to the rest of the country, the most physically active counties in the U.S. can be found here.

#25. Quay, New Mexico

– Total population: 8,656

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 72.4%

#24. Hidalgo, New Mexico

– Total population: 4,074

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 72.5%

#23. Mora, New Mexico

– Total population: 4,196

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 73.3%

#22. De Baca, New Mexico

– Total population: 1,680

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 73.5%

#21. Rio Arriba, New Mexico

– Total population: 40,179

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 73.6%

#20. Torrance, New Mexico

– Total population: 15,307

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 73.7%

#19. Union, New Mexico

– Total population: 4,107

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 74.0%

#18. Curry, New Mexico

– Total population: 47,999

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 74.1%

#17. Catron, New Mexico

– Total population: 3,731

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 74.3%

#16. San Juan, New Mexico

– Total population: 120,993

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 74.3%

#15. Roosevelt, New Mexico

– Total population: 19,019

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 74.5%

#14. Harding, New Mexico

– Total population: 639

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 74.7%

#13. Sierra, New Mexico

– Total population: 11,502

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 74.8%

#11. Grant, New Mexico

– Total population: 27,889

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 75.1%

#10. Otero, New Mexico

– Total population: 68,537

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 75.2%

#9. Valencia, New Mexico

– Total population: 77,190

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 75.3%

#8. Eddy, New Mexico

– Total population: 60,911

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 75.8%

#7. Doña Ana, New Mexico

– Total population: 221,508

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 76.7%

#6. Lincoln, New Mexico

– Total population: 20,436

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 77.4%

#5. Taos, New Mexico

– Total population: 34,623

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 78.0%

#4. Bernalillo, New Mexico

– Total population: 674,393

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 78.9%

#3. Sandoval, New Mexico

– Total population: 151,369

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 79.3%

#2. Santa Fe, New Mexico

– Total population: 155,201

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 82.8%

#1. Los Alamos, New Mexico

– Total population: 19,330

– Share of adults reporting any physical activity: 87.7%