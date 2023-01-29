(STACKER) – While depression is an issue that has been plaguing Americans of all ages for centuries, it has begun to impact more young people in recent years. Rates of depression amongst children between the ages of 12 and 17 rose to 12.7% in 2015, a whopping 46% increase over the 8.7% rate 10 years before that. It can be difficult to identify what causes a person to develop depression, especially in the case of adolescents, who face a high volume of pressure, particularly navigating the academic and social difficulties of school.

Psychologists point to the fact that one of the biggest influencers of a person’s happiness is where they live. The varied population densities, quality of high schools, and access to extracurricular activities offered in a state can all impact a teenager’s experience while growing up.

Using data from Table 30 of the 2015–2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, as well as the latest report from Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS), Stacker analyzed the states with the happiest teenagers. The 50 states and the District of Columbia were assessed according to a selection of survey responses in the following order of importance. Note: States were ranked according to their comparative responses to question #1, and in the event of a tie, those states in question were compared in regard to question #2, and so on.

Percentage of adolescents who had at least one major depressive episode in a single year Percentage of adolescents who felt sad or hopeless for a period of at least two weeks Percentage of high school students who report they seriously considered attempting suicide Percentage of high school students who report they attempted suicide one or more time Percentage of high school students who report they had to be treated by a doctor or nurse due to a suicide attempt