(STACKER) – The proliferation of remote jobs shifted tens of thousands of workers away from offices—but not from their desks. Sedentary habits and inadequate posture in front of a computer—usually the result of poor back support—are common culprits for body aches and pains for remote workers.

And for all of us, the hours spent on our cell phones—whether while walking, sprawled on the couch, or laying in bed—add an extra strain to the neck, back, and eyes. Abdominal muscles don’t benefit much either from bending forward for extended periods of time, nor do your wrists and fingers after hours of scrolling through your social media feed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, 50% of American adults seriously lack in daily aerobic physical activity. Among high school students, the percentage climbs to 77%. Annual health care costs related to low physical activity add up to $117 billion—physical inactivity increases the risk of health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, breast or colon cancer, and other chronic diseases.

While many struggle to adopt a different lifestyle that sticks—or find time to be more active—health professionals agree that even short and easy activities that don’t drastically interrupt workflow can bring great health benefits when practiced consistently and intentionally.