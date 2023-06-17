(STACKER) – For over 135 years, savvy shoppers have been stretching their dollars by using coupons to save on everyday purchases from food to clothing. The first single-product coupons, aimed at getting buyers to try new items, expanded to store-based coupons in the 1940s as grocery store chains tried to lure shoppers from smaller local businesses. By 1965 half of Americans were using coupons. The trend continued to grow over the next few decades, peaking in 1992 with 7.9 billion coupons used that year.
Although coupon use has declined in recent years, most consumers still take advantage of these cost savings. Nearly 90% of U.S. shoppers surveyed by Statista in 2020 reported using coupons at some point. Furthermore, an astounding 79 billion coupons were distributed in the first half of 2022, 375 million of which were redeemed, according to a June 2022 study conducted by Vericast. The digital coupon market is particularly active, with an estimated global value of over $4.6 billion in 2020.
CouponBirds compiled a list of things you didn’t know about the rich history of couponing from a variety of news outlets and reports. Keep reading to learn about 11 milestones that helped make couponing what it is today.
- Coca-Cola introduced the first coupon in 1887
- Grape-Nuts released the second known coupon in 1909
- Coupon use grew exponentially during the Great Depression from 1929 to 1941
- General Mills launched their long-running loyalty program in 1931
- Nielsen Coupon Clearing House was established in 1957
- Valpak introduced coupons via direct mail in 1968
- The first newspaper coupon inserts appeared in 1972
- The first National Coupon Month was celebrated in 1998
- Coupons went digital in 2010
- Couponing became a nationwide craze with TLC’s ‘Extreme Couponing’ in 2011
- Interest in couponing increases in 2022 due to inflation