(STACKER) – For over 135 years, savvy shoppers have been stretching their dollars by using coupons to save on everyday purchases from food to clothing. The first single-product coupons, aimed at getting buyers to try new items, expanded to store-based coupons in the 1940s as grocery store chains tried to lure shoppers from smaller local businesses. By 1965 half of Americans were using coupons. The trend continued to grow over the next few decades, peaking in 1992 with 7.9 billion coupons used that year.

Although coupon use has declined in recent years, most consumers still take advantage of these cost savings. Nearly 90% of U.S. shoppers surveyed by Statista in 2020 reported using coupons at some point. Furthermore, an astounding 79 billion coupons were distributed in the first half of 2022, 375 million of which were redeemed, according to a June 2022 study conducted by Vericast. The digital coupon market is particularly active, with an estimated global value of over $4.6 billion in 2020.

CouponBirds compiled a list of things you didn’t know about the rich history of couponing from a variety of news outlets and reports. Keep reading to learn about 11 milestones that helped make couponing what it is today.